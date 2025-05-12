Recommended reading

'It will make a big difference' – Olav Kooij gears up for first flat sprint at Giro d'Italia with Wout van Aert as luxury lead-out

Dutch fast man looks to stage 4 in Lecce with confidence, but with a question mark after broken collarbone recovery 

Having a former Champs-Élysées sprint winner as your lead-out man sounds contradictory in nature, but it's exactly the luxury that will be afforded to Olav Kooij at the Giro d'Italia in 2025, with Wout van Aert set to be his main pilot on the first flat day on stage 4.

It's a partnership that the peloton was meant to witness at a Grand Tour for the first time in last year's Giro, but when Van Aert crashed out of Dwars door Vlaanderen, he only made it back in time for the Tour de France and left Kooij without his lead-out de luxe in Italy.

