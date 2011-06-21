Last tango in Paris

Tribute will be paid at the start to two-time Tour winner Laurent Fignon, who died last year and rode for the Créteil club in his younger days. From there, the peloton will roll out in a festive atmosphere. Even by Tour standards, this final day is short at just 95km following the transfer from Grenoble, but will be no less intense once the race leader's team have led the race onto the Champs-Elysées. Mark Cavendish has won this stage for the past two years and his goal will be to make that a hat-trick and do so with the green jersey

on his shoulders.

Details -

Distance: 95 km

Highest point: 65m

Category: Flat

Bernhard Eisel says...

"Obviously by now you're just desperate to finish the thing. If you were a horse, they'd shoot you. That's all forgotten though, replaced by the sheer joy of riding. It's a celebration but it's also work. It's made for Cavendish and the eyes of the world are on us."





Stage map

Stage profile