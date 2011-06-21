Stage 10 preview
Aurillac – Carmaux
Stage 10: Aurillac - Carmaux
Breakaways versus sprinters
A short stage follows the rest day as the race continues south through the Cévennes. Although rolling, there are no outstanding difficulties on today's route and that should benefit the sprinters. One factor that might come into play is the intense heat that can affect this region. Another might be the growing desire for teams that have not made an impact so far to do so on one of the two remaining stages before the race reaches the Pyrenees. Regardless of the heat of both the day and the competition, this should be a day dominated by the green jersey contenders.
Details -
Distance: 158 km
Highest point: 751m
Category: Lumpy
Sylwester Szmyd says...
"You don't look forward to these stages because you've everything to lose and nothing to gain. They're stressful days, and if the wind gets up, you might see echelons forming. It'll be a scrap to stay near the front, and this really isn't our terrain at all."
Stage map
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy