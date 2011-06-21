Breakaways versus sprinters

A short stage follows the rest day as the race continues south through the Cévennes. Although rolling, there are no outstanding difficulties on today's route and that should benefit the sprinters. One factor that might come into play is the intense heat that can affect this region. Another might be the growing desire for teams that have not made an impact so far to do so on one of the two remaining stages before the race reaches the Pyrenees. Regardless of the heat of both the day and the competition, this should be a day dominated by the green jersey contenders.

Details -

Distance: 158 km

Highest point: 751m

Category: Lumpy

Sylwester Szmyd says...

"You don't look forward to these stages because you've everything to lose and nothing to gain. They're stressful days, and if the wind gets up, you might see echelons forming. It'll be a scrap to stay near the front, and this really isn't our terrain at all."





Stage map

Stage profile