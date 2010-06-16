Stage 1- Sunday, July 4 2010, Rotterdam - Brussels, 224 km
Tour takes a trip into Belgium
Stage 1: Rotterdam - Brussels
Another predominantly flat stage, but one where the wind is likely to be significant. The route heads to the south-west onto the Zeeland polders that have been reclaimed from the North Sea.
If it’s blowing off the sea this stage could throw up some surprises, as some teams will try to line out and split the bunch. The favourites will want to be near the front to avoid being caught out, which is likely to make what will already be a nervous stage very jumpy indeed.
Whatever happens, the front group is likely to be large and led in by one of the big sprint names.
Stage map
Stage profile
