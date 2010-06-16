Prologue - Saturday, July 3 2010, Rotterdam, 8 km
The Tour's Dutch opener
Prologue: Rotterdam - Rotterdam
After an opening road stage in 2008 and a very hilly time trial of more than double the usual prologue distance last year in Monaco, the 97th Tour de France starts with a more traditional prologue TT both in terms of length and profile.
With fewer than a dozen bends, most quite sweeping, and no climbing, this is for time trial specialists. The only significant difficulty will be the wind that sweeps across the Erasmus Bridge. Otherwise, there are plenty of straights that might result in Chris Boardman’s 55.152km/h average from the 1994 prologue being bettered.
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy