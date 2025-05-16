Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 1 sprint as Van der Breggen crashes in final kilometres

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the opening stage of the Itzulia Women, continuing the team's incredible dominance of the Basque race.

SD Worx-Protime have now won consecutive stages since Itzulia Women was created in 2022. However it was a day of contrasting emotions, as team leader Anna van der Breggen crashed with eight kilometres to go and lost 43 seconds.

21-year-old British rider Millie Couzens (Fenix-Deceuninck) was second in the sprint, with Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling