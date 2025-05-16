Recommended reading

Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 1 sprint as Van der Breggen crashes in final kilometres

By published

Contrasting emotions for SD Worx-Protime on opening day of WorldTour race

Mischa Bredewold celebrates her stage 1 victory
Mischa Bredewold celebrates her stage 1 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the opening stage of the Itzulia Women, continuing the team's incredible dominance of the Basque race. 

SD Worx-Protime have now won consecutive stages since Itzulia Women was created in 2022. However it was a day of contrasting emotions, as team leader Anna van der Breggen crashed with eight kilometres to go and lost 43 seconds.   

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews