Recommended reading

Tour of Britain Women - Analysing the contenders

By published

No Lotte Kopecky leaves the four-day Women's WorldTour race wide open for a new champion

Ally Wollaston, Lorena Wiebes, and Elisa Balsamo are among the top contenders for the 2025 Tour of Britain Women
Ally Wollaston, Lorena Wiebes, and Elisa Balsamo are among the top contenders for the 2025 Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The women's peloton has completed a month of WorldTour racing in Spain at La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women and Vuelta a Burgos across May, with many riders and teams travelling to the United Kingdom for the  10th edition of the Tour of Britain Women.

The racing will take place in the north-east of England and Scotland between June 5-8, and for the first time, head into Scotland with a finale in Glasgow, where the sprinters and flatter stage racing specialists are expected to have their moment to shine.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews