Recommended reading

Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold makes it two-for-two with stage 2 sprint win

By published

SD-Worx-Protime sprinter takes second stage in a row, as breakaway caught within 200m of the finish

IGORRE SPAIN MAY 17 Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of LR Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Movistar and Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM Zondacrypto during the 4th Itzulia Women 2025 Stage 2 a 1165km stage from UgaoMiraballes to Igorre UCIWWT on May 17 2025 in Igorre Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) repeated her success from stage 1 of the Itzulia Women, sprinting to victory on stage 2 while wearing the yellow jersey. Liane Lippert (Movistar) finished second while Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) took third place.

The final was an edge-of-the-seat affair as a late breakaway of Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), Mareille Meijering (Movistar), and Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease a Bike) almost held off the peloton, only being caught 200 metres from the finish.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews