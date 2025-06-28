Recommended reading

German Road Championships: Franziska Koch overcomes three-on-one situation to defend road race title

By published

Picnic PostNL rider was in a group with three Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto riders on final lap, but went solo to win

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: (L-R) Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon//SRAM Racing and Franziska Koch of Germany and Team Picnic PostNL compete during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Defending champion Franziska Koch (Picnic PostNL) overcame a three-on-one situation to retain her German national championships road race title, launching a solo attack from a group with three Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto riders to win in Linden.

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) finished second, 14 seconds behind Koch, whilst her teammate Rosa Klöser took third, 43 seconds down. The third Canyon rider, Justyna Czapla, took fourth.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025.

