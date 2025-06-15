Recommended reading

Marlen Reusser seals 2025 Tour de Suisse Women victory with final day solo victory

Swiss rider wins her home race for a second time with 9km solo ride to glory on stage 4

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 4 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) wins final stage and the overall (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) has won the 2025 Tour de Suisse Women. Wearing the yellow jersey since her stage 1 victory, the 33-year-old Swiss allrounder won the final stage to seal her GC victory.

Reusser set the pace on the final climb, the steep Michaelskreuzstrasse, then attacked after the descent with 9.5km to go and soloed to the finish to conclude a big stage race win in style.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

