Tour de Suisse Women: Elisa Balsamo scores stage 3 victory

By published

Italian edges out Mischa Bredewold in Küssnacht as Reusser retains race lead

KUSSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 14: (L-R) Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 3 a 123.1km stage from Oberkirch to Kussnacht / #UCIWWT / on June 14, 2025 in Kussnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo celebrates a close victory over Mischa Bredewold on stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women, beating Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) by a few centimetres in a sprint that went down to a photo finish.

Balsamo launched her sprint 250 metres from the finish and raised her left arm just before the finish line, but Bredewold came from behind on the final metres to make it a very close call.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

