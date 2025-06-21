Copenhagen Sprint Women: Lorena Wiebes confirms she is fastest sprinter in the women's peloton

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) left no doubt as to who is the best sprinter in the women's peloton, winning the Copenhagen Sprint by several bike lengths.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) took second place while Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) just edged out Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) for third place.

After an early break had been brought back, there were no attacks on the three laps of the finishing circuit in the centre of Copenhagen.

A crash on the final lap split the peloton, and Wiebes was led out perfectly by her teammate Barbara Guarischi to win the sprint.

“It feels really great, it was a nice race. The crowds were amazing, in every town there were so many people cheering for us, and in the city centre, so many people came out and watched us, it’s special,” said Wiebes after her 104th professional victory.

The European champion was never out of position on the final lap and Guarischi gave her a world-class lead-out.

“We had to adjust a bit because we were missing one rider [Blanka Vas]. I let somebody in between Barbara Guarischi and me. She did a really, really strong lead-out; she was putting me in a perfect position. I started a bit early, but it was better than going too late,” Wiebes said, describing the sprint.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

From the sign-in and start in Roskilde, the peloton faced a 151km course, snaking through North Zealand before reaching the Danish capital and finishing with three laps of a 10.3km circuit in the city centre and the Nørrebro quarter.

Along the way, there were three town sprints counting for a separate classification, and Meis Poland (VolkerWessels) attacked just before Frederikssund to win the first one. She then became part of a breakaway of four that formed with 110km to go, the other three riders being Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-Soudal), Britt de Grave (DD Group), and April Tacey (Coop-Repsol).

They were just over a minute ahead with 80km to go. Poland tried to go for the second town sprint in Ganløse but was outsprinted by Tacey, Borgström, and De Grave. A large central reservation then caused a crash in the peloton that took down over a dozen riders, including Balsamo and four of her Lidl-Trek teammates. Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), Cindy Pomares (CJ O’Shea), and Nora Tveit (DAS-Hutchinson) had to abandon the race.

April Tacey in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a few kilometres later, there was a second crash as a rider hit the protective haybale tied to a bollard head-on. Again, around a dozen riders went down, and Elynor Bäckstedt (UAE Team ADQ), Romy Kasper, Daria Pikulik, and her sister Wiktoria Pikulik (all Human Powered Health) could not continue.

With 50km to go and the peloton bearing down on the breakaway, only 25 seconds behind, Poland tried to get away in order to reach the final town sprint. She dropped De Grave and Borgström, but Tacey jumped across and soon dropped Poland herself.

Tacey won the final town sprint in Rødovre, but the peloton then reeled her in on the hill of Valby Bakke. On the city centre circuit, the sprinters’ teams controlled proceedings, keeping the pace high enough to discourage any attacks, and a big peloton entered the final lap together.

Danish champion Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X Mobility) and Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) crashed as they turned left onto the cobbles of Adelgade with 8.5km to go. Although only two riders hit the deck, this crash split the peloton as many riders were held up, and the speed was high on the final lap.

The peloton racing at the Copenhagen Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only some 30 riders remained in front, and although more riders got back on, it was a reduced peloton that entered the final kilometres. Picnic PostNL surged to the front at the 2km mark, entering the right-hand turn into Nørre Allé at the front with Josie Nelson, Pfeiffer Georgi, and Megan Jastrab ahead of Kool.

Georgi led the field through the penultimate turn on Skt. Hans Torv but was too strong for Jastrab, who had to leave a small gap. At the flamme rouge, Lidl-Trek came alongside with Fleur Moors and Clara Copponi leading out Balsamo, and Guarischi jumped from Kool’s wheel to that of Moors to get the optimal line through the final corner for herself and Wiebes.

On the 900-metre finishing straight, Georgi was still pulling at the front with the Lidl-Trek train on her wheel until Guarischi began her lead-out on Fredens Bro with 550 metres to go. Kool was in Guarischi’s wheel, followed by Wiebes, who had Balsamo and Consonni jostling for position behind her.

Wiebes started her sprint 200 metres from the line, and Kool hesitated briefly before launching herself. Consonni and Balsamo went after Wiebes right away but were no match for her acceleration, and Wiebes won the sprint by several bike lengths.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results