Copenhagen Sprint Women: Lorena Wiebes confirms she is fastest sprinter in the women's peloton

SD Worx-Protime rider beats Elisa Balsamo and Chiara Consonni in new Women's WorldTour race

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 21: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 1st Copenhagen Sprint 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite a 151km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWWT / on June 21, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes won the first edition of the Copenhagen Sprint race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) left no doubt as to who is the best sprinter in the women's peloton, winning the Copenhagen Sprint by several bike lengths.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) took second place while Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) just edged out Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) for third place.

Elite Women

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx – Protime)

3:32:30

2

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl – Trek)

,,

3

Chiara Consonni (Canyon//SRAM Racing)

,,

4

Charlotte Kool (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

5

Nienke Veenhoven (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

,,

6

Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)

,,

7

Susanne Andersen (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

8

Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis Women Team)

,,

9

Mylène De Zoete (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team)

0:03

10

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ)

,,

11

Lonneke Uneken (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team)

,,

12

Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)

,,

13

Michaela Drummond (Arkéa B&B Hotels Women)

,,

14

Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health)

,,

15

Barbara Guarischi (Team SD Worx – Protime)

,,

16

Jeanne Korevaar (Liv – AlUla – Jayco)

,,

17

Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL)

0:08

18

Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

0:09

19

Monica Greenwood (Team Coop - Repsol)

0:11

20

Imogen Wolff (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

,,

21

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv – AlUla – Jayco)

,,

22

S'annara Grove (CJ O'Shea Racing)

,,

23

Franziska Brauße (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team)

,,

24

Kristýna Burlová (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team)

,,

25

Aoife O'Brien (DAS - Hutchinson)

,,

26

Grace Lister (Hess Cycling Team)

,,

27

Nicole Steigenga (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

,,

28

Eugenia Bujak (Cofidis Women Team)

,,

29

Elisabeth Ebras (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)

,,

30

Alberte Greve (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

31

Liv Wenzel (Hess Cycling Team)

,,

32

Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team)

,,

33

Linda Riedmann (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

,,

34

Karlijn Koops (Hess Cycling Team)

,,

35

Alice McWilliam (Hess Cycling Team)

,,

36

Clara Copponi (Lidl – Trek)

0:16

37

Femke Markus (Team SD Worx – Protime)

0:18

38

Fleur Moors (Lidl – Trek)

,,

39

Anastasiya Kolesava (Canyon//SRAM Racing)

0:21

40

Sara Fiorin (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team)

0:22

41

Megan Jastrab (Team Picnic PostNL)

0:24

42

Emilia Fahlin (Arkéa B&B Hotels Women)

0:31

43

Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Arkéa B&B Hotels Women)

,,

44

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon//SRAM Racing)

0:34

45

Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women Team)

,,

46

Maeve Plouffe (Hess Cycling Team)

0:38

47

Femke Gerritse (Team SD Worx – Protime)

0:46

48

Lauretta Hanson (Lidl – Trek)

0:49

49

Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team)

0:52

50

Yonna Van Dam (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)

,,

51

Camilla Rånes Bye (Team Coop - Repsol)

,,

52

Ellen Hjøllund Klinge (Denmark)

,,

53

Christina Bragh Lorenzen (Denmark)

,,

54

Daniek Hengeveld (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team)

,,

55

Magdalene Lind (Team Coop - Repsol)

,,

56

Vittoria Grassi (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)

,,

57

Libby Smithson (DAS - Hutchinson)

,,

58

Kirstie Van Haaften (Cofidis Women Team)

,,

59

Julia Van Bokhoven (DAS - Hutchinson)

,,

60

Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

,,

61

Julia Borgström (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

,,

62

Amber Van Der Hulst (Liv – AlUla – Jayco)

,,

63

April Tacey (Team Coop - Repsol)

,,

64

Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa B&B Hotels Women)

,,

65

Maurène Trégouët (Arkéa B&B Hotels Women)

,,

66

Marita Jensen (Denmark)

,,

67

Mari Hole Mohr (Team Coop - Repsol)

,,

68

Caroline Kirk Schad (Denmark)

,,

69

Maaike Coljé (Arkéa B&B Hotels Women)

,,

70

Anne Dorthe Ysland (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

71

Femke Beuling (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team)

,,

72

Mia Gjertsen (Uno‑X Mobility)

,,

73

Margaux Vigié (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

,,

74

Stina Kagevi (Team Coop - Repsol)

,,

75

Sophie Von Berswordt (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

,,

76

Josie Nelson (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

77

Elizabeth Holden (UAE Team ADQ)

,,

78

Alice Towers (Canyon//SRAM Racing)

,,

79

Laura Auerbach-Lind (Denmark)

,,

80

Marina Garau (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)

,,

81

Beatrice Caudera (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)

1:01

82

Sofie Van Rooijen (UAE Team ADQ)

1:11

83

Tereza Neumanova (UAE Team ADQ)

,,

84

Jony Van Den Eijnden (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)

,,

85

Martina Fidanza (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

,,

86

Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team)

,,

87

Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno‑X Mobility)

1:13

88

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health)

,,

89

Elizabeth Deignan (Lidl – Trek)

,,

90

Alexandra Manly (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

1:19

91

Rachele Barbieri (Team Picnic PostNL)

1:21

92

Rebecca Koerner (Uno‑X Mobility)

1:39

93

Fauve Bastiaenssen (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

,,

94

Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)

3:23

95

Quinty Ton (Liv – AlUla – Jayco)

3:31

96

Andrea Casagranda (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)

,,

97

Ida Krickau Ketelsen (CJ O'Shea Racing)

,,

98

Britt De Grave (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)

3:53

99

Gertrud Riis Madsen (Denmark)

,,

100

Silje Bader (Team Picnic PostNL)

,,

101

Marion Borras (Cofidis Women Team)

,,

102

Skylar Schneider (Team SD Worx – Protime)

,,

103

Elise Timmerman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)

4:41

104

Maria Martins (Canyon//SRAM Racing)

,,

105

Wilma Aintila (Canyon//SRAM Racing)

,,

106

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Lidl – Trek)

,,

107

Josie Talbot (Liv – AlUla – Jayco)

6:05

108

Georgia Baker (Liv – AlUla – Jayco)

,,

109

Meis Poland (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team)

8:10

110

Yilla Threels (CJ O'Shea Racing)

,,

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

