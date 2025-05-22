Recommended reading

'SD Worx-Protime started hammering' - Elisa Longo Borghini shines light on unexpected GC action at Vuelta a Burgos opener

High-speed descent leads to an 11-rider move and a furious chase

Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky compete in the breakaway during stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025
Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky compete in the breakaway during stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas didn’t look like it would provide any GC action before the punchy uphill sprint finish – but a fast descent starting 44km out led to an unexpected breakaway and a high-speed chase on the roads to Poza de la Sal. 

Elisa Longo Borghini and her UAE Team ADQ teammate Paula Blasi were two of the eleven riders in the breakaway, with Longo Borghini telling Cyclingnews how the group formed along the unsuspecting flatter final section of the 125km race.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

