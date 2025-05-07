'I'm just going into it freely and without pressure' - SD Worx-Protime top the GC standings but all still to play for as La Vuelta Femenina heads into the mountains

'We are going to go full steam ahead, and then we'll see if we manage to reach the final podium' says Anna van der Breggen ahead of mountain test at Lagunas de Neila

Anna van der Breggen after winning stage 4 at La Vuelta Femenina
Anna van der Breggen after winning stage 4 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is now halfway through La Vuelta Femenina, and the general classification is slowly taking shape as stage 4 saw the peloton splintered into several groups. Although Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) kept the red leader’s jersey, she is only four seconds ahead of her teammate, stage winner Anna van der Breggen, as the race heads into the mountains.

"What I expect for Thursday's mountain stage? Again, I'm just going into it freely and without pressure. I am realistic enough to know that it will be really difficult uphill to go for the podium. Should it succeed, it will be fantastic. And if not, it's also just what it is," Van der Breggen said after stage 4, and regarding the success of SD Worx-Protime so far.

