Recommended reading

Ethan Hayter powers to third victory in British men's national time trial championships

By published

Sam Watson and Oliver Knight round out podium, with defending champion Josh Tarling still out with injury

Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 26/06/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Lloyds National Time Trial Championships - Aberaeron, Ceredigion, Wales - Elite Men - Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)

Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) added a third British national time trial title to his palmares with a dominant performance over the 41-kilometre course in Wales on Thursday.

With no Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) on the start ramp, Hayter lined up as the heavy favourite in Ceredigion and lived up to the billing, powering around the hilly route in a time of 54:08 and with an average speed of 45.7kph.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews