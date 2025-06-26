Ethan Hayter powers to third victory in British men's national time trial championships
Sam Watson and Oliver Knight round out podium, with defending champion Josh Tarling still out with injury
Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) added a third British national time trial title to his palmares with a dominant performance over the 41-kilometre course in Wales on Thursday.
With no Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) on the start ramp, Hayter lined up as the heavy favourite in Ceredigion and lived up to the billing, powering around the hilly route in a time of 54:08 and with an average speed of 45.7kph.
The 2021 and 2022 national ITT champ, Hayter, 26, beat Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) by 28 seconds and Oliver Knight (Cofidis) by 46 seconds to reclaim the British title.
Fresh off the back of beating Italian and former world time trial champion Filippo Ganna at the Baloise Belgium Tour race against the clock, this is Hayter's second win for Soudal-QuickStep since joining them for 2025.
Former Olympic rower and America's Cup cyclor Matt Rossiter (George Fox Cycling Solutions) opened up the action in the British national time trial championships on Thursday afternoon, setting a solid time of 57:51 in Aberaeron.
Having powered through the hilly 41km course in Ceredigion at an average speed of 42.7kph, Rossiter's time held strong at the top of the leaderboard until the WorldTour pros started to set their times.
With 13 of the 17 starters completed, Oliver Knight (Cofidis) had control of the hot seat as the only rider to average above 45kph, setting a time of 54:55 in west Wales, 16 seconds quicker than that of Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).
Soon, though, Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) came through 18 seconds quicker, with the final four starters all nearing the finish, but Hayter had more than enough to beat his time, having flown through the first two time checks quicker than anyone.
The final two challengers, Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost), posed no threat, both finishing a minute slower.
Results
