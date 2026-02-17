'I overdid the first bit' – Josh Tarling falls narrowly short against Remco Evenepoel in UAE Tour time trial but asserts he is 'beatable'

Ineos Grenadiers rider loses out by six seconds to world champion on stage 2

Ineos Grenadiers&#039;s British rider Joshua Michael Tarling competes during the second stage of the UAE Tour cycling event on al-Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi on February 17, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
(Image credit: Fadel Senna / AFP / Getty Images)

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) admitted that overdoing the opening phase of the stage 2 time trial at the UAE Tour on Hudayriyat Island prevented him from repeating his victory from a season earlier.

Falling short of Remco Evenepoel's winning time by six seconds, the Welshman detailed how a slight change in wind direction from his recon to his race effort meant that his pacing wasn't perfectly on plan throughout the 12.2km.

