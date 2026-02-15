Tour de la Provence: faultless team control keeps American Matthew Riccitello firmly on course for overall victory, Axel Laurance nets final stage

American's Matthew Riccitello came through the last day's racing of the Tour de la Provence unscathed to claim a home overall victory for his new team, Decathlon CMA CGM, whilst the a late attack from a break saw Axel Laurance clinch the final stage win for Ineos Grenadiers.



American's Matthew Riccitello came through the last day's racing of the Tour de la Provence unscathed to claim a home overall victory for his new team, Decathlon CMA CGM, whilst the a late attack from a break saw Axel Laurance clinch the final stage win for Ineos Grenadiers.

After a four-and-a-half-hour dash across the plains of southern France at a sizzling average speed of over 45kmh, Riccitello came home 34th and safely ensconced in the main pack, 14 seconds down on solo stage winner Laurance.

The leader since his triumph on the snow-covered slopes of Montagne de Lure 24 hours earlier, the 23-year-old from Arizona maintained his four-second lead on Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Rodriguez), second on Saturday, with Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.

Ineos could not dislodge Riccitello from the top spot. But they got a considerable consolation prize on Sunday when Laurance broke away with Daniel Årnes (Van Rysel Roubaix) from a day-long move of nine, then gained just enough advantage when the two opted to go different ways around a roundabout to stay away for the day's win.



More later...



Results

Results powered by FirstCycling