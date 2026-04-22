La Flèche Wallonne: Paul Seixas delivers on his promise with commanding victory

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Mauro Schmid, Ben Tulett round out podium on Mur de Huy

Paul Seixas celebrates
Paul Seixas wins La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) continued his scintillating spring with victory at La Flèche Wallonne, soaring away on the brutal slopes of the Mur de Huy to stamp his name as the youngest-ever winner of the 90-year-old Ardennes Classic.

Coming off a dominant week-long performance at Itzulia Basque Country, 19-year-old Seixas was installed as the heavy favourite for success on his debut in Wallonia, and he delivered on the famed final ascent of the midweek race.

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Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) passed Tulett in the dying metres to grab second place, three seconds down, while Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who followed Seixas and Tulett up the climb, took fourth place.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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