La Flèche Wallonne: Paul Seixas delivers on his promise with commanding victory

Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) continued his scintillating spring with victory at La Flèche Wallonne, soaring away on the brutal slopes of the Mur de Huy to stamp his name as the youngest-ever winner of the 90-year-old Ardennes Classic.

Coming off a dominant week-long performance at Itzulia Basque Country, 19-year-old Seixas was installed as the heavy favourite for success on his debut in Wallonia, and he delivered on the famed final ascent of the midweek race.

Seixas led the way up the climb from the very start, racing alongside Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) early on before jumping clear with 200 metres to go. He dispatched the Briton with seeming ease on the steep ramps, while none of the other top favourites had any answer to his powerful move.

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Swiss champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) passed Tulett in the dying metres to grab second place, three seconds down, while Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who followed Seixas and Tulett up the climb, took fourth place.

More to come.

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