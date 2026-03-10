Ethan Hayter receives fine and points deduction after middle finger gesture during Tirreno-Adriatico time trial

News
By published

British rider docked 25 UCI ranking points and fined 500 CHF

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, ITALY - MARCH 09: Ethan Hayter of Great Britain and Team Soudal Quick-Step sprints during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 1 a 11.5km individual time trial stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore / #UCIWT / on March 09, 2026 in Lido di Camaiore, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) has been fined by the UCI, apparently over an offensive gesture he made during the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday.

The British time trial champion took his left arm off his TT extensions during his effort and raised his middle finger momentarily.

Article continues below
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.