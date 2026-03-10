Ethan Hayter receives fine and points deduction after middle finger gesture during Tirreno-Adriatico time trial

Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) has been fined by the UCI, apparently over an offensive gesture he made during the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday.

The British time trial champion took his left arm off his TT extensions during his effort and raised his middle finger momentarily.

It is unclear who or what was the target of the gesture, though the television camera motorbike riding up alongside Hayter on his left was perhaps considered too close. Either way, that motorbike captured the gesture and broadcast it around the world.

The race officials took action following the stage. In the jury report, it was confirmed that Hayter had received a fine of 500 Swiss Francs, as well as being docked 25 points in the UCI individual world ranking.

The specific reason for the fine was not given, but it is believed to be the middle finger incident.

Section 8.2 of the UCI's regulations on road racing covers "assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others".

When directed at someone other than a fellow rider, fines can range between 200 and 2,000 Swiss Francs, and points deductions from 10 to 100 points.

Hayter finished eighth in the 11.5km time trial, 32 seconds down on the day's winner, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).