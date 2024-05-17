Cycling Meets Sailing: The Rise of Cyclors in the quest for the America's Cup

How many watts does it take to power a 75-foot carbon-hulled sailing yacht at speeds over 55 mph?

Americas cup boats
(Image credit: NYYC American Magic)

A new breed of endurance athletes is answering that question and leaving a historic impact on International sailing.

It would be velominati folly bordering on bicycling blasphemy to suggest that a sailor possessed the force, fortitude, and finesse to conquer Paris-Roubaix's iconic cobbled climbs. In late October 2024, in the waters off the coast of Barcelona, a new breed of cycling strongmen will play a critical role in reclaiming a trophy older than the blue-gray granite cobble that the Spring Classic winner will hoist overhead.

Christopher Schwenker

A physical therapist with over 25 years of experience, Christopher Schwenker is on a journey to give back to the cycling community for rewarding experiences and fulfilling relationships through the pages of his virtual cycling blog, The Zommunique’, and his cycling-related non-profit, The DIRT Dad Fund.  