'I didn't expect to win by such a margin' – A time trial triumph for Paul Seixas as he carves out first WorldTour stage victory and claims leader's jersey at Itzulia Basque Country

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A landmark victory snared but the job has just begun as 19 year old now turns focus to defending the jersey

BILBAO, SPAIN - APRIL 06: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 1 a 13.8km individual time trial stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2026 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Paul Seixas celebrates his first WorldTour leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of 2026 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas exuded a hefty dose of confidence after winning his first WorldTour stage on Monday at Itzulia Basque Country. Along with the stage 1 time trial victory, he scored all the classification jerseys on the awards podium, including his first-ever leader's jersey for a top-level stage race.

His Decathlon CMA CGM team called the time trial effort "flawless". He called the bountiful day "a wonderful surprise". Seixas said he expected to ride fast and win, but he didn't expect to win by so much on the hilly 13.8km course in Bilbao.

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He's now in the driver's seat of the Itzulia Basque Country as a result, with 23 seconds over Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers), a 27-second gap on Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and 28 seconds ahead of two-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Even more impressive were the times that need to be closed by two former race champions, with Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) 51 seconds down,and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), 1:01 back. Then there is Tirreno-Adriatico winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) who is 1:16 in arrears.

"The race isn’t over yet; the Tour Basque Country is a demanding event," said Seixas. "There are five days left, with some very difficult stages, but I’m still in the running."

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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