'We shouldn't be surprised if he struggles in the final hour' – Remco Evenepoel rates Paul Seixas' chances for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

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Belgian star says it is 'logical' that the World Champion is 'ahead of me' when ranking the favourites for Sunday's Monument

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe (C) pictured in action during a training and track reconnaissance session, ahead of Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Evenepoel during a recon of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège course on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the outright favourite for Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the expectation surrounding Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) after his La Flèche Wallonne debut victory has led to him being ranked above even two-time winner Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in several markets for Sunday's race.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Evenepoel, who will start in Liège off the back of an impressive win at Amstel Gold Race, offered a reality check on the difficulty of the course and said how "Tadej and I already have a bit more stamina," compared to Seixas.

This will be just the second Monument appearance of 19-year-old Seixas' career, which Evenepoel believes could make the difference. He still rates Pogačar above him, though, which is expected after his wins at the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche already this Classics season.

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"It is logical that he is ahead of me. Pogačar wins everywhere he starts, except in Roubaix. So he is the deserved top favorite everywhere, and it is no different here," said Evenepoel, reported Sporza, before being asked whether he rated Seixas as above or below him as a challenger to the World Champion.

A duel in the Ardennes between Evenepoel and Pogačar at full strength has been brewing for years, as despite winning the past five editions between them, they've only crossed paths twice at La Doyenne so far.

In 2023, before Evenepoel won solo, Pogačar crashed and broke his wrist early in the race, and last season, Evenepoel had still only recently returned from suffering several fractures in the winter, so he was well away from his best as Pogačar attacked away to win.

Evenepoel last raced Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders, where he impressed on debut to finish third, but ultimately couldn't match the Slovenian or Mathieu van der Poel on the short, sharp bergs in Flanders. With Wallonia's punchy climbs presenting a different prospect, Evenepoel isn't taking too much from that last face-off heading into Sunday.

"In Strade and Flanders he finished alone and he won Sanremo, that says enough," he said of Pogačar. "Here you reach the top of the climbs and there is an immediate descent. Then the legs always have a chance to recover.

Evenepoel opted against racing La Flèche Wallonne during the week on Wednesday, instead hoping to arrive in Liège with maximum recovery in the legs after Amstel. He'll be expected to challenge Pogačar, as will Seixas, but has remained a step below in the hilly Classics – shown best at Worlds, Europeans and Lombardy at the end of 2025 – so will need to take a step if he's to match his rival's win tally at La Doyenne.

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