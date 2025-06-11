Recommended reading

Mad counterproductive helmet visor just one of Remco Evenepoel's latest hacks as he storms to Dauphine time trial win

By published

World time trial champion spotted using three interesting bits of time trial tech ahead of the Tour de France

Remco Evenepoel at the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

World time trial champion Remco Evenepoel scorched to victory on the stage 4 individual time trial stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné today, the Belgian star covered the 17.4km course in a time of 20:50 to take the win by 21 seconds from Jonas Vingegaard, while Vingegaard's American teammate Matteo Jorgenson, another powerhouse in his own right, placed third at 38 seconds. Tadej Pogačar came home in fourth, 49 seconds adrift. 

Watching Evenepoel in full flight in a time trial, or road race for that matter, is a joy, his body proportions and aerodynamic position on the bike mean he looks and is frighteningly fast. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.