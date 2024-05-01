Swipe to scroll horizontally USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2024 overview Date May 14-19, 2024 Disciplines Individual Time Trial, Criterium, Road Race Divisions Junior 17-18 Men/Women; U23 Men/Women; Elite Men/Women Start location Charleston, West Virginia Finish location Charleston, West Virginia Last edition 2023 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships

Image 1 of 12 Men's Elite Podium - Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) second place, winner Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-Easypost) third (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Alyssa Sarkisov (DCVelo) wins the national championship junior women's race (Image credit: Future) Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) snatches the victory in the elite women's criterium (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Stephen Bassett and Brendan Rhim 1-2 the 2024 pro criterium championships for Project Echelon (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development) reacts to winning the men's Junior 17-18 criterium at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road Nationals in West Virginia (Image credit: Kai Caddy / Hot Tubes Development) Landrie Mclain (Walmart Oz Development) took the top step of the women's junior 17-18 podium for winning the criterium at Road Nats on May 16, 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) US national champions jerseys awarded on May 16 in criterium races (L to R): men's 17-18 junior winner Alejandro Che, women's Junior 17-18 winner Landrie Mclain andmen's U23 winner Gavin Hlady, (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development) won the Junior 17-18 criterium title, shown on the top step of the podium (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Elite men's ITT podium at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road Nationals (LtoR): Tyler Stites second, winner Brandon McNulty, Neilson Powless third (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Taylor Knibb on the Charleston, West Virginia ITT course en route to elite women's national title (Image credit: USA Cycling / Snowy Mountain Photography)

Elite men's road race: Sean Quinn beats Brandon McNulty in tightest of sprints

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) and teammate Neilson Powless both powered toward the line in a leading trio with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates). Powless delivered repeated attacks to wear McNulty down and then Quinn finished it off for the team in a sprint so close he waited for confirmation before celebrating claiming the stars-and-stripes.

Elite women's road race: Kristen Faulkner wins stars-and-stripes with solo victory

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) secured the stars-and-stripes jersey after winning the elite women's road race, attacking on the final climb and crossing the line 55 seconds ahead of late-race breakaway companion and runner-up Ruth Winder (Human Powered Health). Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) finished third after winning the chase-group sprint.

Junior women's road race: Alyssa Sarkisov wins junior women's road race title

Alyssa Sarkisov (DC Velo) claimed the junior women's road race title, sprinting to victory by a bike length over Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling). Sarkisov's teammate Lidia Cusack rounded out the podium after leading out the sprint.

Junior men's road race: Ashlin Barry wins junior men's road race title

Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) claimed his second title of the 2024 USA Cycling Road National Championships, soloing away from the junior men's field on the final lap of the road race in Charleston, West Virginia.

Under-23 men's road race: Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's road race title

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo) claimed the men's under-23 title at the USA Cycling Road National Championships, soloing out of the much-reduced peloton in the final kilometre, taking his second title of the week after winning the under-23 men's criterium.

Elite women's criterium: Coryn Labecki mows down breakaway to win 74th national title in criterium

Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) notched up her 74th national title, coming out of the last turn in the downtown Charleston, West Virginia course like a rocket, sprinting past solo breakaway rider Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling) just before the finish line.

Elite men's criterium: Stephen Bassett leads Project Echelon podium sweep in men's elite criterium



Stephen Bassett led a Project Echelon podium sweep in the elite men's criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships on a rainy night in Charleston, West Virginia.

U23 men's criterium: Gavin Hlady powers away for men's U23 criterium victory

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) managed to distance his rivals to claim victory at the men's Under 23 criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston.

Junior criteriums: Landrie McClain and Alejandro Che win junior criterium races

Landrie Mclain (Walmart Oz Development) and Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development) won the Junior 17-18 criterium titles at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, with both claiming victory in a bunch sprint.

Elite men ITT - Brandon McNulty wins Olympic berth with men's time trial victory

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) secured the elite men’s time trial national title at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships. McNulty defended his 2023 title and won this time on a new 33.7km route with the fastest time of 37:42, the only rider to go under 38 minutes. McNulty's victory means that he earned an automatic spot the Paris Olympic Games with Team USA.

Elite women ITT - Taylor Knibb stuns field for Olympic golden ticket with women's time trial victory

Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing) stunned the field on Wednesday and won her first elite women’s time trial national title at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships. Along with the stars-and-stripes jersey, the US Olympian in triathlon also secured a spot with USA Cycling for the Paris Olympic Games.

U23 men ITT - Artem Shmidt earns first U23 title

Artem Shmidt (Hagens Berman Jayco) secured his first U23 national title Wednesday as he won the individual time trial at USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.

U23 women ITT - Betty Hasse repeats victory

Betty Hasse (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) claimed her second career U23 women’s individual time trial victory at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Wednesday. She covered the 20.9-mile (33.7km) route in downtown Charleston, West Virginia in 45:38.

Junior women and junior men ITTs - Ashlin Barry and Lidia Cusak win titles

Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) won the junior men’s 17-18 crown, and Lidia Cusack (DCdevo Racing Academy) won the junior women’s 17-18 time trial title on the first day of racing at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

Overview

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships make an inaugural appearance in Charleston, West Virginia in 2024, May 14-19. The last seven years the championships were hosted in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the event in 2020. Charleston organisers plan to host the road championships through 2028.

A total of 18 national champions will be crowned in individual time trial, criterium and road race disciplines across the six days of competitions. This is the first time that Junior 17-18 men and women plus under-23 men and women will compete at the same venue in the same week as the professionals. The U23 women will have a separate competition in the time trial, but remain with the pro women in combined fields for the criterium and the road race.

The calendar position of the championships was moved from June to May, providing a two-month cushion until the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, July 26-August 11. Winners of the elite men’s and elite women’s time trial events will automatically qualify for Paris, the competitions taking place on Saturday, July 27 on a 32.4km course that mimics the Olympic course with the same distance and similar flat terrain. All courses for the three disciplines will have start-finish lines in downtown Charleston.

All courses for the three disciplines will have start-finish lines in downtown Charleston, with the time trial events taking place the first two days. Criterium races will be held across two days, May 16-17, with afternoon start times. Road races will be held the final two days, May 18-19.

Join Cyclingnews for full reports, results, photo galleries, news and features of this year’s USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships history

The USA Cycling Pro Road Race National Championship, or USPRO, has a long history that goes back to 1985 when Eric Heiden captured the first road title in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had already made an impact in sports by winning five gold medals in speedskating for the US at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games.

The event was anchored by the Manayunk Wall in Philadelphia, the major climb and spectator area along a steep neighborhood section of the circuit.

The event moved out of Philadelphia in 2006 and has since been in four other cities prior to 2024 - Greenville, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee.

The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial National Championship was held for the first time in 2006 in Greenville for elite men. In 2013, USA Cycling added women’s championship events for the TT and road in Chattanooga. The pro criterium races were added to the Knoxville schedule in 2018.

Check out the list of winners across the history of USPro.