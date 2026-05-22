Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Lorena Wiebes triumphant again in another bunch sprint on stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her second consecutive stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) in an uphill sprint.

After the break of the day had been reeled in with 22.4km to go, there were numerous attacks on the finishing circuit, with Sara Martín (Movistar) and Sara Casasola (Fenix-Premier Tech) the most active.