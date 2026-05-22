Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Lorena Wiebes triumphant again in another bunch sprint on stage 2

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Dutchwoman outpaces Elisa Balsamo and Ally Wollaston to win in Bodega Viña Pedrosa

PEDROSA DEL DUERO, SPAIN - MAY 22: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Purple Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 2 a 122km stage Castrojeriz to Bodega Viña Pedrosa. Pedrosa de Duero / #UCIWWT / on May 22, 2026 in Pedrosa de Duero, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes speeds to another victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her second consecutive stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) in an uphill sprint.

After the break of the day had been reeled in with 22.4km to go, there were numerous attacks on the finishing circuit, with Sara Martín (Movistar) and Sara Casasola (Fenix-Premier Tech) the most active.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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