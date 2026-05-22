Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Lorena Wiebes triumphant again in another bunch sprint on stage 2
Dutchwoman outpaces Elisa Balsamo and Ally Wollaston to win in Bodega Viña Pedrosa
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her second consecutive stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) in an uphill sprint.
After the break of the day had been reeled in with 22.4km to go, there were numerous attacks on the finishing circuit, with Sara Martín (Movistar) and Sara Casasola (Fenix-Premier Tech) the most active.
SD Worx-Protime brought things back together 13.5km from the line and then kept the pace high to discourage further attacks. A crash in a corner within the last 5km split the peloton. Most of the sprinters made it through unscathed, but after a lead-out by Barbara Guarischi and Mischa Bredewold, Wiebes was once again unbeatable.
More to come...
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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