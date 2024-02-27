Olympic Games cycling schedule

The 2024 Olympic Games cycling events begin on the first day of competition after the opening ceremony, with the men's and women's individual time trial on Saturday, July 27 from 2:30 p.m. CEDT.

Because of the proximity to the men's and women's Tours de France, the road races were shifted from the first weekend to the middle. Because of the Olympics, the Tour de France changed its finale to Nice rather than the Champs Elysées and the women's start to the Netherlands, too.

The mountain bike races will be next and one of the hottest cycling events of the Olympics, with Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) vying to defend his title against a host of dedicated off-road racers.

On the women's side, Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) will be up against a resurgent Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France).

After midweek BMX races, the road races will be a marquee event in central Paris with the men competing on Saturday August 3 and the women on August 4. The 'big four' - Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) will be some of the favourites for the men's race while Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is the top women's contender.

Olympic cycling concludes with track cycling and six medal events for men and women.

Road events

The men's and women's time trial will be on prime time for Europe on July 27, finishing up with the last man at 6:30 p.m.

Presumably the women's winner will be finishing mid-way through the time slot between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The road races will also be in the same time slot with the much longer men's race being given over seven hours between 11 a.m. and 6:15 p.m., while the women's is considerably shorter and due to take place between 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris Olympic Games Road Cycling Event times Header Cell - Column 0 AEST CEDT EDT PDT Time trial - July 27 11:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. (next day) 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Men road race - Aug 3 8:00 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (next day) 11:00 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. 5:00 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. 2:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Women road race - Aug 4 11:30 p.m. - 3:45 a.m. (next day) 8:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. 8:00 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. 5:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Olympic XCO Mountain Bike Events

The cross country events will take place on an old landfill in Elancourt but the competition will be anything but trash. Expect to tune in between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 for the women and Monday, July 29 for the men.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tokyo Olympic Games MTB event times Header Cell - Column 0 AEST CEDT EDT PDT Women - July 28 23:00 - 1:00 (next day) 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. Men - July 27 23:00 - 1:00 (next day) 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Track Cycling Events

Track cycling events at the Paris Olympic Games will take place at the Saint-Quentin- en-Yvelines velodrome east of Versailles from Monday, August 5 through the final day of competition on August 11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris Olympics track cycling schedule Day AEST CEDT EDT Monday, Aug. 5 1:00 a.m. - 3:40 a.m. 5:00 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. 11:00 a.m. - 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 6 1:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m. 5:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. 11:30 a.m. - 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 8:45 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., 1:00 a.m.-3:50 a.m. 12:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.-7:50 p.m. 6:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:50 p.m. Thursday, August 8 1:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m. 5:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. 11:30 a.m. - 1:55 p.m. Friday, August 9 10:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m., 2:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m. 2:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., 6 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., noon-1:55 p.m. Saturday, August 10 1:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m. 5:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. 11:30 a.m. - 1:55 p.m. Sunday, August 11 7:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. 11:00 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. 5:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

August 5, 2024 Olympic track cycling events

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying

Women's Team Sprint First round

Women's Team Sprint Finals

August 6, 2024 Olympic track cycling events

Women's Team Qualifying

Men's Team Sprint First round

Men's Team Pursuit First round

Men's Team Sprint Medal final

August 7, 2024 Olympic track cycling events

Men's Sprint Qualifying

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Women's Keirin First round

Women's Keirin Repechages

Women's Team Pursuit First round

Men's Team Pursuit Finals

Women's Team Pursuit Finals

August 8, 2024 Olympic track cycling events

Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Women's Keirin Quarterfinals

Women's Keirin Semifinals

Women's Keirin Final 7-12

Women's Keirin Final 1-6

Men's Omnium Points Race 4/4 (Final)

August 9, 2024 Olympic track cycling events

Women's Sprint Qualifying

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint Semifinals

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint Finals

Women's Madison Final

August 10, 2024 Olympic track cycling events

Men's Keirin First Round

Men's Keirin Repechages

Women's Sprint 1/4 Final

Women's Sprint 5th-8th Final

Men's Madison Final

August 11, 2024 Olympic track cycling events