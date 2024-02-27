Olympic Games cycling schedule
Guide to when the 2024 Paris Olympic Games cycling events are held in your time zone for track, road, and mountain biking
The 2024 Olympic Games cycling events begin on the first day of competition after the opening ceremony, with the men's and women's individual time trial on Saturday, July 27 from 2:30 p.m. CEDT.
Because of the proximity to the men's and women's Tours de France, the road races were shifted from the first weekend to the middle. Because of the Olympics, the Tour de France changed its finale to Nice rather than the Champs Elysées and the women's start to the Netherlands, too.
The mountain bike races will be next and one of the hottest cycling events of the Olympics, with Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) vying to defend his title against a host of dedicated off-road racers.
On the women's side, Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) will be up against a resurgent Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France).
After midweek BMX races, the road races will be a marquee event in central Paris with the men competing on Saturday August 3 and the women on August 4. The 'big four' - Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) will be some of the favourites for the men's race while Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is the top women's contender.
Olympic cycling concludes with track cycling and six medal events for men and women.
Road events
The men's and women's time trial will be on prime time for Europe on July 27, finishing up with the last man at 6:30 p.m.
Presumably the women's winner will be finishing mid-way through the time slot between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The road races will also be in the same time slot with the much longer men's race being given over seven hours between 11 a.m. and 6:15 p.m., while the women's is considerably shorter and due to take place between 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|AEST
|CEDT
|EDT
|PDT
|Time trial - July 27
|11:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. (next day)
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|5:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|Men road race - Aug 3
|8:00 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (next day)
|11:00 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
|5:00 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.
|2:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
|Women road race - Aug 4
|11:30 p.m. - 3:45 a.m. (next day)
|8:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
|8:00 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.
|5:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
Olympic XCO Mountain Bike Events
The cross country events will take place on an old landfill in Elancourt but the competition will be anything but trash. Expect to tune in between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 for the women and Monday, July 29 for the men.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|AEST
|CEDT
|EDT
|PDT
|Women - July 28
|23:00 - 1:00 (next day)
|2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
|5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
|Men - July 27
|23:00 - 1:00 (next day)
|2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
|5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Track Cycling Events
Track cycling events at the Paris Olympic Games will take place at the Saint-Quentin- en-Yvelines velodrome east of Versailles from Monday, August 5 through the final day of competition on August 11.
|Day
|AEST
|CEDT
|EDT
|Monday, Aug. 5
|1:00 a.m. - 3:40 a.m.
|5:00 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.
|11:00 a.m. - 1:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, Aug 6
|1:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m.
|5:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m.
|11:30 a.m. - 1:55 p.m.
|Wednesday, August 7
|8:45 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., 1:00 a.m.-3:50 a.m.
|12:45 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.-7:50 p.m.
|6:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:50 p.m.
|Thursday, August 8
|1:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m.
|5:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m.
|11:30 a.m. - 1:55 p.m.
|Friday, August 9
|10:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m., 2:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m.
|2:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., 6 p.m. - 7:55 p.m.
|8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., noon-1:55 p.m.
|Saturday, August 10
|1:00 a.m. - 3:55 a.m.
|5:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m.
|11:30 a.m. - 1:55 p.m.
|Sunday, August 11
|7:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
|11:00 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
|5:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
August 5, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
- Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
- Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
- Women's Team Sprint First round
- Women's Team Sprint Finals
August 6, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Women's Team Qualifying
- Men's Team Sprint First round
- Men's Team Pursuit First round
- Men's Team Sprint Medal final
August 7, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Men's Sprint Qualifying
- Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals
- Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
- Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals
- Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
- Women's Keirin First round
- Women's Keirin Repechages
- Women's Team Pursuit First round
- Men's Team Pursuit Finals
- Women's Team Pursuit Finals
August 8, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
- Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
- Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
- Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals
- Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
- Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
- Women's Keirin Quarterfinals
- Women's Keirin Semifinals
- Women's Keirin Final 7-12
- Women's Keirin Final 1-6
- Men's Omnium Points Race 4/4 (Final)
August 9, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Women's Sprint Qualifying
- Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals
- Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
- Men's Sprint Semifinals
- Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
- Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
- Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
- Men's Sprint Finals
- Women's Madison Final
August 10, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Men's Keirin First Round
- Men's Keirin Repechages
- Women's Sprint 1/4 Final
- Women's Sprint 5th-8th Final
- Men's Madison Final
August 11, 2024 Olympic track cycling events
- Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
- Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
- Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
- Men's Keirin Quarterfinals
- Men's Keirin Semifinals
- Men's Keirin Final 7-12
- Men's Keirin Final 1-6
- Women's Sprint Semifinals
- Women's Sprint Finals
- Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4 (Final)
