Who can block Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Cameron Jones from repeat wins at Life Time Grand Prix in 2026? A look at the top contenders

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The fifth off-road gravel campaign begins at Sea Otter Gravel with fresh contenders Rosa Klöser, Karolina Migoń, Cobe Freeburn and Simen Nordahl Svendsen among returning favourites

Cameron Jones and Sofia Gomez Villafañe won titles at 2025 Little Sugar MTB and went on to overall victories in the Life Time Grand Prix
Cameron Jones and Sofia Gomez Villafañe won titles at 2025 Little Sugar MTB and went on to overall victories in the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)
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The fifth season of the Life Time Grand Prix has arrived, blooming with opportunities as the series has found consistency and credibility, making it the most prominent off-road series on the planet.

There are only six races, all in the US, and a limited invitation-only field, which has produced few deviations from pre-season predictions in the past. However, the stakes are higher now with the highest-ever prize purse, $590,000 for series and individual races, and a more diverse field, making the forecast all the more intriguing.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) has won the last three series titles, with Haley Smith (Factor Racing Team) the only other elite woman finishing at the top of the leaderboard in four years. Three times Keegan Swenson (now Specialized Off-road) dominated the men's standings, until last year when Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA-RCC) reigned supreme.

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Among the new faces for women are past winners of Unbound Gravel 200 – Rosa Klöser of Germany and Karolina Migoń of Poland. On the men's side are 2024 Gravel Earth Series winner Simen Nordahl Svendsen of Norway and The Traka 360 runner-up Jan Stöckli of Switzerland.

Villafañe and Jones are in top form already - the three-time women's champion having won the overall at Santa Vall, and sweeping Castellon Gravel in Spain, then Valley of Tears and The Mid South in the US. Jones has a pair of second places from RADL GRVL and The Mid South, then added an FKT across The White Rim 100-mile mountain bike trail in Utah. Both Villafañe and Jones should be at the front in the 90-mile Sea Otter Classic, Villafañe on the podium in second last year.

Here are our early predictions for who could command top positions in these endurance races and disrupt repeat victories for Villafañe and Jones in the Life Time Grand Prix.