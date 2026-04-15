Who can block Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Cameron Jones from repeat wins at Life Time Grand Prix in 2026? A look at the top contenders

Cameron Jones and Sofia Gomez Villafañe won titles at 2025 Little Sugar MTB and went on to overall victories in the Life Time Grand Prix

The fifth season of the Life Time Grand Prix has arrived, blooming with opportunities as the series has found consistency and credibility, making it the most prominent off-road series on the planet.

There are only six races, all in the US, and a limited invitation-only field, which has produced few deviations from pre-season predictions in the past. However, the stakes are higher now with the highest-ever prize purse, $590,000 for series and individual races, and a more diverse field, making the forecast all the more intriguing.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) has won the last three series titles, with Haley Smith (Factor Racing Team) the only other elite woman finishing at the top of the leaderboard in four years. Three times Keegan Swenson (now Specialized Off-road) dominated the men's standings, until last year when Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA-RCC) reigned supreme.

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The equilibrium of the seven-month series began to adjust last year, which wasn't a bad thing at all, with the introduction of the wild card entries. That gave Jones the opportunity to join the party of the invitation-only field when the New Zealander finished 12th at the Sea Otter Classic and then won Unbound Gravel 200, going on to win the series. And Canadian Andrew L'Esperance also used the wild card for a top 10 finish.

Now, the complexion of the field itself, from early selections in the field to wild card and under-23 competitors, has grown beyond North American borders. The inaugural season saw 95% of the final top 10s comprised of riders from the US and Canada, that number changing to 75% the next two years. Last year, the combined final top 10s for men and women moved to 60% from North America, with half of the men's 10-wide podium filled by riders representing New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, South Africa and Australia.

Among the new faces for women are past winners of Unbound Gravel 200 – Rosa Klöser of Germany and Karolina Migoń of Poland. On the men's side are 2024 Gravel Earth Series winner Simen Nordahl Svendsen of Norway and The Traka 360 runner-up Jan Stöckli of Switzerland.

In the wild card competition, former Grand Prix regulars like Smith, Emily Newsom, Danni Shrosbree, Russell Finsterwald, Dylan Johnson and Adam Roberge have to earn their way back after Unbound Gravel 200 results are tabulated.

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Villafañe and Jones are in top form already - the three-time women's champion having won the overall at Santa Vall, and sweeping Castellon Gravel in Spain, then Valley of Tears and The Mid South in the US. Jones has a pair of second places from RADL GRVL and The Mid South, then added an FKT across The White Rim 100-mile mountain bike trail in Utah. Both Villafañe and Jones should be at the front in the 90-mile Sea Otter Classic, Villafañe on the podium in second last year.

Sea Otter Classic gravel race sets the table for the entire year as the first leaderboard takes shape on April 16 for the Life Time Grand Prix opener from Monterey, California. That is followed by Unbound Gravel 200 in Emporia, Kansas, on May 30 and then the Leadville Trail 100 MTB on August 15.

Here are our early predictions for who could command top positions in these endurance races and disrupt repeat victories for Villafañe and Jones in the Life Time Grand Prix.