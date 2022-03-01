Tirreno-Adriatico 2022

Overview

Tadej Pogacar claims his second trident trophy at Tirreno-Adriatico in 2022 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Tadej Pogačar claimed the trident trophy of Tirreno-Adriatico in 2022, winning the race which takes riders from the western shores of Italy to the eastern coast for a second year. The UAE Team Emirates rider, who entered this year’s edition as the clear favourite, took control of the seven-stage race from March 7 to 13 as soon as the climbing began.

The 23-year-old emerged from the opening individual time trial of the "race of the two seas" in third place, with Remo Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) the only GC rival above him on the results board, though the gap was a slim seven seconds. Then there were two stages for the sprinters, where the GC battle took second billing, before the climbing began on stage 4 to Bellante. It was here that Pogačar stepped into the jersey of the race leader, with a stage victory on the uphill finish. The gaps were still narrow at this stage, with Evenepoel only nine seconds back and three more riders within one minute of the Slovenian defending champion, but the strong showing from the two-time Tour de France winner underlined his status as the red-hot favourite. Stage 5 was one for the break, with the race determining GC battle set for the next day on the queen stage,

It was a dominant performance from Pogačar on stage 6, with its two ascents of Monte Carpegna. He attacked on the second ascent of the steep climb, delivering a sixteen kilometre solo that sealed stage and race victory and while the number one spot on GC firmed the podium steps below underwent a big reshuffle. Evenepoel slipped down the ranks as he lost more than four minutes while battling on Carpegna and it was Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) who shifted up into second as a result. Third for Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) on the stage was also enough to take him up 12 spots on the overall to claim the final GC podium step ahead of Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers). Stage 7, which with its flat finish was one for the sprinters, so those overall positions held till the end and Pogačar got to claim his second trident on the San Benedetto del Tronto podium.

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico dates: March 7 - 13, 2022

Stage by stage

Image 1 of 8 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his stage 6 win (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Tim Merlier wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Filippo Ganna wins stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) The stage 7 sprint for victory with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) edging out Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The final GC podium in San Benedetto, with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) first, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) second and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) third (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

A tight sprint battle unfolded in San Benedetto del Tronto with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) taking victory on the line while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) secured his second consecutive overall victory as he rolled over the line in the peloton.



The battle for final stage honours came down to the tightest of headwind sprints, with Bahaus finding a gap at the last minute and quickly diving out the front to take victory by a half a wheel ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech). Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) shot off the wheel of the victor, finishing only centimetres behind Nizzolo to take third place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 3:39:58 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final General Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27:25:53 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) showed he is head and shoulders above the rest yet again, attacking solo on the final climb and riding to the stage victory in Carpegna.

The Slovenian extended his lead in the overall classification to 1:52 over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) with Mikel Landa (Bahrain VIctorious) in third at 2:33.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:28:57 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23:45:55 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33

Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) parlayed a solo attack from the breakaway to secure the win on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Meanwhile, the race leader Pogacar and rivals Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took a wrong turn with 6km to go but finished together 28 seconds behind Barguil.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 3:39:53 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:10 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:14

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 18:17:08 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:09 3 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:43

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) underlined his favourite status with a commanding victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Slovenian accelerated in the final kilometre of the first uphill finish and punched convincingly clear to collect his fifth victory of the season, as well as the blue jersey of overall leader.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished fourth and moved up to second overall at nine seconds, while previous leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) - who was briefly involved in a long-range attack with those two - lost a little time and slipped to third at 21 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 3 results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:39 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14:36:47 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:09 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico in a bunch sprint.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlpaVinyl) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) lit up the race with a long-range attack but the race came back together for a bunch sprint in Terni.

Groupama-FDJ dominated the lead-out for Arnaud Démare but Ewan had the speed to come through for victory, with Démare second and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) third.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed the bunch sprint on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, handily beating Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij and Kaden Groves (BikeExchange). Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) showed a spark of form, leading out the sprint but fading to fourth at the line.

The general classification remained in the hands of Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the time trial. However, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) chipped off one second of the gap by sneaking in for a time bonus at the intermediate sprint.

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) was head and shoulders above the rest in the short opening time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico in Lido di Camaiore, besting Remco Evenepoel (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to take the first race leader's jersey.

Ganna averaged 54.57kph over the 13.9km test to take the win by 11 seconds ahead of Evenepoel, with Pogacar at 18 seconds.

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start time Finish time Stage type Stage 1 3/7/22 14:00 17:15 ITT Stage 2 3/8/22 11:50 17:15 Hilly Stage 3 3/9/22 13:10 17:25 Hilly Stage 4 3/10/22 12:00 17:11 Medium Mountain Stage 5 3/11/22 13:20 17:13 Hilly Stage 6 3/12/22 10:50 16:30 Mountain Stage 7 3/13/22 11:15 15:14 Flat

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Teams