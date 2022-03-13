Tadej Pogacar secures repeat overall win at Tirreno-Adriatico

published

Bauhaus wins final day sprint in San Benedetto del Tronto

Image 1 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at podium with the Trident race trophy during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his win in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 2 of 32

Team Bahrains Phil Bauhaus of Germany C celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th and last stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race 159 km around San Benedetto del Tronto Marche region on March 13 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) wins the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Phil Bauhaus on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 LR Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma on second place race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey and Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The final podium – Pogačar, Vingegaard, Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as Purple Sprint Jersey winner during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogacar takes home the ciclamino jersey, too (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as White Best Young Rider Jersey winner during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

And he also win the white young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Green Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Quinn Simmons takes home the green mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Race leader Tadej Pogacar ahead of the final stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 9 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Thymen Arensman (NED - Team DSM) - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - Quinn Simmons (USA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jersey wearers Arensman, Vingegaard, Pogačar, and Simmons at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 10 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 57th Edition 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto San Benedetto del Tronto 159km 13032022 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

The peloton rolled out under clear blue skies (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 11 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Alessandro Tonelli (ITA - Bardiani - CSF - FaizanÃ¨) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The break of the day – Alessandro Tonelli leads Manuele Boaro and Jorge Arcas (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 12 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM White Best Young Rider Jersey and a general view of the peloton competing during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The strung-out peloton early on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 13 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ were among the teams leading the peloton for sprinter Arnaud Démare (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 14 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Benjamin Thomas of France Davide Cimolai of Italy Victor Lafay of France Anthony Perez of France Davide Villella of Italy and Team Cofidis and a general view of the Peloton passing through Offida Village 292m during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton early on stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 15 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Manuele Boaro (ITA - Astana Qazaqstan Team) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 16 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Purple Sprint Jersey assisted due to a mechanical problem during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jonas Vingegaard gets a wheel change (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton riding through the Appennine foothills (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 18 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The three-man breakaway in silhouette mid-stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 19 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Antoine Duchesne of Canada and Team Groupama FDJ leads The Peloton during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The Appennines loom behind the peloton in the middle of the stage (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 20 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Antoine Duchesne of Canada and Team Groupama FDJ and Alberto Dainese of Italy and Team DSM lead The Peloton during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton heads down a tree-lined street during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 21 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 22 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Tim Merlier (BEL - Alpecin - Fenix) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 23 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Miguel Angel Lopez (COL - Astana Qazaqstan Team) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 24 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 A general view of the peloton passing through the streets of San Benedetto del Tronto while fans cheer during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton racing on the finishing circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 25 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Michael Matthews (AUS - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 26 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 27 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the ciclamino points jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 28 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Quinn Simmons (USA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mountain classification winner Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 29 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 A general view of the peloton passing through the streets of San Benedetto del Tronto during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The pelotonn speed through the finishing circuit (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 30 of 32

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 7th stage San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto 159km - 13/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton head into the final kilometres (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 31 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 LR Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Alberto Dainese of Italy and Team DSM Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Cofidis Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway and Team Total Energies Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Clement Russo of France and Team Arka Samsic Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ sprint at finish line during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The dash for the finish line in San Benedetto del Tronto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 32

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO ITALY MARCH 13 Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 7 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to San Benedetto del Tronto TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 13 2022 in San Benedetto del Tronto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Phil Bauhaus celebrates his win on the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed in a close sprint finish on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed the overall victory in the race for the second year in a row, finishing safely in the peloton in San Benedetto del Tronto.

German sprinter Bauhaus came from a long way back in the messy headwind sprint at the end of the 159-kilometre stage. He rode the wheel of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and then shot into clear space on the right-hand side of the road in the final 50 metres to edge out Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) at the line.

Half a wheel length separated the first two, with Groves centimetres behind the Italian to take third just ahead of Davide Cimolai (Cofidis). The win is the first of 2022 for Bauhaus, and the fourth at a WorldTour race in his career.

"I feel amazing. We always believed I can win," Bauhaus said afterwards. "I had a difficult winter, but I knew I'm in good shape and the team did really good today.

"We knew it's a headwind, so the plan was to come late. Jan [Tratnik], Jasha [Sütterlin], Heino [Haussler] did amazing to bring me in a good position for the last narrowing before the left-right corner. Then I followed Démare, and I saw a gap on the right side and just went for it."

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had launched the sprint, going long at 250 metres from the line before fading well before the finish. Nizzolo and Cimolai came past first at 150 to go, while Démare was stuck up against the barriers beside the Norwegian.

Further back, in fourth wheel behind Kristoff, Bauhaus spotted the empty side of the road and jumped across, moving past his rivals – including Nizzolo, who had looked set to claim victory – to edge the result at the line.

"I said this morning to the guys it would be really nice to have a win like this on my palmares after the Dauphine and Tour of Poland," Bauhaus added.

"Our climbers did fantastic yesterday, they showed they are on a super high level with three guys in the top 10 also now for the GC is amazing for our team. Today was a great win for us. It's a super big race."

Pogačar's win, his seventh of the season, came with the ciclamino points jersey and the white young rider's jersey. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took second overall at 1:52, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) rounded out the final podium at 2:33. Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) took the green mountains jersey.

How it unfolded

After the hills and mountains of the previous three days at Tirreno-Adriatico, the race headed to the Adriatic coast and the familiar location of San Benedetto del Tronto for its conclusion.

Rather than the usual individual time trial, which was moved to stage 1, though, the race closed with 159-kilometre stage for the sprinters, taking in a hilly loop west of the town before five laps of a pan-flat circuit to finish.

A crash in the peloton disrupted the early running, but it didn't stop three breakaway riders from jumping away inside the opening 10 kilometres. Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) was joined out front by Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), and Jorge Arcas (Movistar) in the move.

As Alpecin-Fenix and Groupama-FDJ set to work at the head of the peloton, the lead trio extended their advantage up to three minutes as they traversed the Marche foothills of the Apennines that marked the first half of the day.

The situation remained stable as the riders tackled the rest of the hills, including the day's only classified climb at Ripatransone. There, three minutes up on the peloton, Manuele Boaro led the break over the final climb of the race, before heading down the descent back into San Benedetto del Tronto.

There, the riders hit the 14.5-kilometre finishing circuit, with the breakaway trio passing through at 2:20 up on the peloton. A mixture of sprint teams, including DSM, Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Fenix, and Groupama-FDJ worked on the front to keep the break in hand.

The early laps around the finishing circuit brought little to report, barring the peloton gradually dragging the break closer. The gap held at two minutes for the first passes of the line, before falling to 55 seconds, and then 30 seconds at two laps to go.

The repeat laps meant that the riders got a good luck at the run to the finish, which included two right-hand bends between the three- and two-kilometre marks, as well as a roundabout and chicane onto and off a narrower road at a kilometre to go.

Tonelli was the first man to be brought back from the break at 15 kilometres to go, leaving Boaro and Arcas to keep the fight going into the final lap. The pair kept going until they were finally dragged back at eight kilometres to go, whereupon the race was fully handed over to the sprint squads.

The final run-in wasn't controlled by any one team, with various squads flowing to the front as the peloton sped towards the line. The final kilometre was equally disorganised, though Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Israel-Premier Tech headed up the peloton.

Kristoff was first to go, and for a few seconds it looked as though Nizzolo would capitalise on his rival's early jump. However, it was Bauhaus was got to the line quickest, nipping ahead of his fellow sprinters in the closing metres of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 3:39:58
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
5Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
8Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
12Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
13Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
14Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
16Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
17Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
18Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
22Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
23Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
24Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
25Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
26Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
27Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
28Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
29Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
32Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
34Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
35Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
37Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
39Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
40Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
41Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
42Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
43Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
44Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
46Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
49Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
50Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
51Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
54Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
55Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
56Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
57Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
58Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
60Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
61Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
62Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
68Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
69Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
70Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
71Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
72Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
73Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
74Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
75Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
79Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
80Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
82Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
83Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
84Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
85Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
86Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
87Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
88Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
89Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
90Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
91Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24
93Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
94Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
95Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
96Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
97Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:28
98Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
99Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
100Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:31
101Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:41
102Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:46
103Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49
104Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:51
105Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58
106Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
107Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
108Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
110Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
111Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
112Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
113Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
114Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
115Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
116Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
117Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:03
118Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
119Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:04
120Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
122Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
123Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
124Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
125Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
127Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:10
128Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
129Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
130Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
131Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12
132Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
133Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
134Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14
135Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
136Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46
137Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58
138Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
139Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:01
140Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:13
141Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
142Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17
143Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:22
DNFRobert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFMattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
DNFMagnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
DNSJhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
DNSTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNSEnric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - San Benedetto Del Tronto km. 115.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 3
3Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1

Sprint 2 - San Benedetto Del Tronto km. 159
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 12
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 10
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 8
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 7
5Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
7Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 4
8Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
10Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 - Ripatransone km. 69
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5
2Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 3:39:58
2Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
3Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
8Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
9Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
10Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
12Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
13Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:28
14Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:58
15Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:04
16Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
17Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14
18Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46
19Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58
20Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:01
21Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:13
DNFRobert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BikeExchange-Jayco 10:59:54
2Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
3Jumbo-Visma
4QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
5Bahrain Victorious
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Team DSM
8Bardiani CSF Faizane'
9Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Movistar Team
11UAE Team Emirates
12Cofidis
13Israel-Premier Tech
14Trek-Segafredo
15AG2R Citroen Team
16Astana Qazaqstan Team
17TotalEnergies
18Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
19Arkea-Samsic
20Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24
21Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:48
22EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:03
23Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12
24Lotto Soudal 0:01:58

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27:25:53
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33
4Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:16
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:20
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:37
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:51
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03
11Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:04:20
12Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:04:29
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:16
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:33
15Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:42
16Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:52
17Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:07:10
18Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:28
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:48
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:08:33
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:34
22Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:09:24
23Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:15
24Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:48
25Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:01
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:13:25
27Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:14:46
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:36
29Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:42
30Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:19:56
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:20:06
32Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:08
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:21:53
34Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:56
35Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:23:55
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:25:02
37Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:25:03
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:25:18
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:26:43
40Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:28:08
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:28:28
42Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:10
43Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:29:42
44Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:59
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:14
46Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:15
47Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:31:13
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:15
49Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:45
50Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:32:24
51Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:33:57
52Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 0:36:16
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:20
54Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:37:37
55Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:38:32
56Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:38:58
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:40:10
58Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:29
59Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:39
60Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:08
61Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:17
62Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:18
63Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:28
64Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:43:41
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:43:44
66Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:43:50
67Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:44:15
68Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:44:55
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:45:44
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:15
71Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:46:42
72Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:05
73Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:49:36
74Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:49:42
75Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:50:10
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:50:21
77Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:08
78Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:51:29
79Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:53:47
80Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:53:54
81Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:54:02
82Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:24
83Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:55:34
84Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:55:43
85Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:55:53
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:56:01
87Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:57:03
88Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:58:25
89Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:58:31
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 0:58:50
91Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:59:24
92Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:00:12
93Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:49
94Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:01:06
95Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:03:20
96Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:04:33
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:05:13
98Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 1:05:37
99Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:05:40
100Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 1:05:56
101Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:06:46
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:40
103Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:44
104Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:05
105Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:09:22
106Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1:10:14
107Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 1:10:24
108Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 1:10:41
109Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 1:10:49
110Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 1:11:41
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 1:11:45
112Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 1:11:52
113Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:12:01
114Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:12:05
115Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:07
116Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 1:12:40
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:12:47
118Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:12:49
119Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:12:51
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:13:06
121Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:13:14
122Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:13:52
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 1:13:54
124Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:13:58
125Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:14:03
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:42
127Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:14:57
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:15:00
129Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 1:15:02
130Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:17
131Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:30
132Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:15:55
133Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:15:59
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:30
135Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:16:35
136Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:38
137Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:16:46
138Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:17:26
139Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:39
140Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 1:19:40
141Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:25
142Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 1:23:51
143Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:25:11

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 24
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 21
4Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 21
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 19
6Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 18
7Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16
8Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 13
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 13
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 12
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 11
14Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 11
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9
18Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 8
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 7
22Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 6
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 6
25Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 6
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 5
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5
29Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
31Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 5
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4
34Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 4
35Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4
36Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4
37Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 3
41Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 3
42Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
43Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3
44Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2
46Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 2
47Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
48Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2
49Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2
50Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2
51Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1
52Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 1
53Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 35
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 15
4Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 9
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8
10Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5
13Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3
15Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
16Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3
17Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
19Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2
20Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2
21Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2
23Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2
24Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2
25Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
27Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 1
29Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 1
31Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
32Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27:25:53
2Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:16
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:04:20
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:19:56
5Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:25:03
6Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:59
7Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:38:32
8Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:28
9Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:05
10Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:49
11Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:05:40
12Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:06:46
13Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:09:22
14Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1:10:14
15Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 1:10:41
16Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:07
17Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:13:52
18Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:17
19Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:15:55
20Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:15:59
21Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:39

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 82:26:46
2UAE Team Emirates 0:08:11
3Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:04
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:06
5Cofidis 0:29:06
6Team DSM 0:34:16
7AG2R Citroen Team 0:35:14
8Movistar Team 0:35:54
9Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:40:08
10Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:43:37
11Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:48
12Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:47:09
13Jumbo-Visma 0:48:57
14Groupama-FDJ 0:51:21
15Trek-Segafredo 0:54:21
16Arkea-Samsic 0:56:41
17QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 1:04:41
18TotalEnergies 1:12:58
19Alpecin-Fenix 1:26:39
20BikeExchange-Jayco 1:33:49
21EF Education-EasyPost 1:34:59
22Israel-Premier Tech 1:49:41
23Lotto Soudal 2:23:45
24Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2:29:58

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

