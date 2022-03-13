Tadej Pogacar secures repeat overall win at Tirreno-Adriatico
Bauhaus wins final day sprint in San Benedetto del Tronto
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed in a close sprint finish on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed the overall victory in the race for the second year in a row, finishing safely in the peloton in San Benedetto del Tronto.
German sprinter Bauhaus came from a long way back in the messy headwind sprint at the end of the 159-kilometre stage. He rode the wheel of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and then shot into clear space on the right-hand side of the road in the final 50 metres to edge out Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) at the line.
Half a wheel length separated the first two, with Groves centimetres behind the Italian to take third just ahead of Davide Cimolai (Cofidis). The win is the first of 2022 for Bauhaus, and the fourth at a WorldTour race in his career.
"I feel amazing. We always believed I can win," Bauhaus said afterwards. "I had a difficult winter, but I knew I'm in good shape and the team did really good today.
"We knew it's a headwind, so the plan was to come late. Jan [Tratnik], Jasha [Sütterlin], Heino [Haussler] did amazing to bring me in a good position for the last narrowing before the left-right corner. Then I followed Démare, and I saw a gap on the right side and just went for it."
Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had launched the sprint, going long at 250 metres from the line before fading well before the finish. Nizzolo and Cimolai came past first at 150 to go, while Démare was stuck up against the barriers beside the Norwegian.
Further back, in fourth wheel behind Kristoff, Bauhaus spotted the empty side of the road and jumped across, moving past his rivals – including Nizzolo, who had looked set to claim victory – to edge the result at the line.
"I said this morning to the guys it would be really nice to have a win like this on my palmares after the Dauphine and Tour of Poland," Bauhaus added.
"Our climbers did fantastic yesterday, they showed they are on a super high level with three guys in the top 10 also now for the GC is amazing for our team. Today was a great win for us. It's a super big race."
Pogačar's win, his seventh of the season, came with the ciclamino points jersey and the white young rider's jersey. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took second overall at 1:52, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) rounded out the final podium at 2:33. Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) took the green mountains jersey.
How it unfolded
After the hills and mountains of the previous three days at Tirreno-Adriatico, the race headed to the Adriatic coast and the familiar location of San Benedetto del Tronto for its conclusion.
Rather than the usual individual time trial, which was moved to stage 1, though, the race closed with 159-kilometre stage for the sprinters, taking in a hilly loop west of the town before five laps of a pan-flat circuit to finish.
A crash in the peloton disrupted the early running, but it didn't stop three breakaway riders from jumping away inside the opening 10 kilometres. Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) was joined out front by Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), and Jorge Arcas (Movistar) in the move.
As Alpecin-Fenix and Groupama-FDJ set to work at the head of the peloton, the lead trio extended their advantage up to three minutes as they traversed the Marche foothills of the Apennines that marked the first half of the day.
The situation remained stable as the riders tackled the rest of the hills, including the day's only classified climb at Ripatransone. There, three minutes up on the peloton, Manuele Boaro led the break over the final climb of the race, before heading down the descent back into San Benedetto del Tronto.
There, the riders hit the 14.5-kilometre finishing circuit, with the breakaway trio passing through at 2:20 up on the peloton. A mixture of sprint teams, including DSM, Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Fenix, and Groupama-FDJ worked on the front to keep the break in hand.
The early laps around the finishing circuit brought little to report, barring the peloton gradually dragging the break closer. The gap held at two minutes for the first passes of the line, before falling to 55 seconds, and then 30 seconds at two laps to go.
The repeat laps meant that the riders got a good luck at the run to the finish, which included two right-hand bends between the three- and two-kilometre marks, as well as a roundabout and chicane onto and off a narrower road at a kilometre to go.
Tonelli was the first man to be brought back from the break at 15 kilometres to go, leaving Boaro and Arcas to keep the fight going into the final lap. The pair kept going until they were finally dragged back at eight kilometres to go, whereupon the race was fully handed over to the sprint squads.
The final run-in wasn't controlled by any one team, with various squads flowing to the front as the peloton sped towards the line. The final kilometre was equally disorganised, though Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Israel-Premier Tech headed up the peloton.
Kristoff was first to go, and for a few seconds it looked as though Nizzolo would capitalise on his rival's early jump. However, it was Bauhaus was got to the line quickest, nipping ahead of his fellow sprinters in the closing metres of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|3:39:58
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|8
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|17
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|20
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|25
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|26
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|28
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|35
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|37
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|41
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|42
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|43
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|46
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|53
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|57
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|58
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|61
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|68
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|69
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|71
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|75
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|78
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|79
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|82
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|83
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|84
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|85
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|88
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|90
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
|91
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|93
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|94
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|95
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|96
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|97
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:28
|98
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|99
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:31
|101
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:41
|102
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:46
|103
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|104
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:51
|105
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|106
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|107
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|111
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|114
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|115
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|116
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|117
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:03
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|119
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|120
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|122
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|123
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|124
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
|125
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|127
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:10
|128
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|130
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|131
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:12
|132
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|133
|Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
|134
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|135
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|136
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|137
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|138
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|139
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:01
|140
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:13
|141
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|142
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:17
|143
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:22
|DNF
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNS
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|DNS
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNS
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|3
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|10
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|8
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|5
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|7
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|4
|8
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|10
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|2
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|3:39:58
|2
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|3
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|12
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:28
|14
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:58
|15
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|16
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|18
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|19
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|20
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:01
|21
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:13
|DNF
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|10:59:54
|2
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|5
|Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Team DSM
|8
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Cofidis
|13
|Israel-Premier Tech
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|AG2R Citroen Team
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|TotalEnergies
|18
|Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Arkea-Samsic
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:48
|22
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:03
|23
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:12
|24
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27:25:53
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:52
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:33
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:44
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:03:16
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:20
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:37
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:51
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:03
|11
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:20
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:04:29
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:16
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06:33
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:42
|16
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:52
|17
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:07:10
|18
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:48
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:33
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08:34
|22
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:09:24
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:15
|24
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:48
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:01
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:25
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|0:14:46
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:36
|29
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:42
|30
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:56
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:06
|32
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:08
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:21:53
|34
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:56
|35
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:23:55
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:25:02
|37
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:03
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:26:43
|40
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:28:08
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:28:28
|42
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:10
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:29:42
|44
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:29:59
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:14
|46
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:15
|47
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:31:13
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:15
|49
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:45
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:32:24
|51
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:33:57
|52
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:36:16
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:20
|54
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:37:37
|55
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:38:32
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:38:58
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:40:10
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:41:29
|59
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:39
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:43:08
|61
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:17
|62
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:18
|63
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:28
|64
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:43:41
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:44
|66
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43:50
|67
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:44:15
|68
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:44:55
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:45:44
|70
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:46:15
|71
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:46:42
|72
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:47:05
|73
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:49:36
|74
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:49:42
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:50:10
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:50:21
|77
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:08
|78
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51:29
|79
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:53:47
|80
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53:54
|81
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:54:02
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:24
|83
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:34
|84
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:55:43
|85
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:55:53
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:56:01
|87
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:57:03
|88
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58:25
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:58:31
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|0:58:50
|91
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:59:24
|92
|Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:00:12
|93
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:49
|94
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:01:06
|95
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|1:03:20
|96
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:04:33
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:05:13
|98
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|1:05:37
|99
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:40
|100
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|1:05:56
|101
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:06:46
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:40
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:44
|104
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1:09:05
|105
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:09:22
|106
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|1:10:14
|107
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|1:10:24
|108
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|1:10:41
|109
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:49
|110
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
|1:11:41
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|1:11:45
|112
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|1:11:52
|113
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12:01
|114
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12:05
|115
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:07
|116
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|1:12:40
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:12:47
|118
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12:49
|119
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:12:51
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:06
|121
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13:14
|122
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:13:52
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|1:13:54
|124
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|1:13:58
|125
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:03
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:42
|127
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14:57
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:15:00
|129
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:02
|130
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|131
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:30
|132
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:15:55
|133
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:15:59
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:30
|135
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:16:35
|136
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:38
|137
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:16:46
|138
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:17:26
|139
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:39
|140
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19:40
|141
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:25
|142
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|1:23:51
|143
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:25:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|4
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|7
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|13
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|12
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|14
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|18
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|19
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|20
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|22
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|6
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|25
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|6
|26
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|5
|29
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|31
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|34
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|4
|35
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|36
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|3
|41
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|42
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|43
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|44
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|46
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|2
|47
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|49
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|50
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|51
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1
|52
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|1
|53
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|4
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|9
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|13
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|16
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|20
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|21
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|23
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|24
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|27
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|29
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|1
|31
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27:25:53
|2
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:03:16
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:20
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:56
|5
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:03
|6
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:29:59
|7
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:38:32
|8
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:28
|9
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:47:05
|10
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:49
|11
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:40
|12
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:06:46
|13
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:09:22
|14
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|1:10:14
|15
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|1:10:41
|16
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:07
|17
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:13:52
|18
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|19
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:15:55
|20
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:15:59
|21
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|82:26:46
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:11
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:04
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:27:06
|5
|Cofidis
|0:29:06
|6
|Team DSM
|0:34:16
|7
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:35:14
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:35:54
|9
|Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:40:08
|10
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:43:37
|11
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:46:48
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47:09
|13
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48:57
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:21
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:21
|16
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:56:41
|17
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|1:04:41
|18
|TotalEnergies
|1:12:58
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:26:39
|20
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|1:33:49
|21
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:34:59
|22
|Israel-Premier Tech
|1:49:41
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:45
|24
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|2:29:58
