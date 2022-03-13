Tadej Pogacar secures repeat overall win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 32 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his win in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 2 of 32 Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) wins the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 32 Phil Bauhaus on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 32 The final podium – Pogačar, Vingegaard, Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 32 Pogacar takes home the ciclamino jersey, too (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 32 And he also win the white young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 32 Quinn Simmons takes home the green mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 32 Race leader Tadej Pogacar ahead of the final stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 9 of 32 Jersey wearers Arensman, Vingegaard, Pogačar, and Simmons at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 10 of 32 The peloton rolled out under clear blue skies (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 11 of 32 The break of the day – Alessandro Tonelli leads Manuele Boaro and Jorge Arcas (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 12 of 32 The strung-out peloton early on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 13 of 32 Groupama-FDJ were among the teams leading the peloton for sprinter Arnaud Démare (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 14 of 32 The peloton early on stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 15 of 32 Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 16 of 32 Jonas Vingegaard gets a wheel change (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 32 The peloton riding through the Appennine foothills (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 18 of 32 The three-man breakaway in silhouette mid-stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 19 of 32 The Appennines loom behind the peloton in the middle of the stage (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 20 of 32 The peloton heads down a tree-lined street during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 21 of 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 22 of 32 Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 23 of 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 24 of 32 The peloton racing on the finishing circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 25 of 32 Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 26 of 32 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 27 of 32 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the ciclamino points jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 28 of 32 Mountain classification winner Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 29 of 32 The pelotonn speed through the finishing circuit (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 30 of 32 The peloton head into the final kilometres (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 31 of 32 The dash for the finish line in San Benedetto del Tronto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 32 of 32 Phil Bauhaus celebrates his win on the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed in a close sprint finish on the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed the overall victory in the race for the second year in a row, finishing safely in the peloton in San Benedetto del Tronto.

German sprinter Bauhaus came from a long way back in the messy headwind sprint at the end of the 159-kilometre stage. He rode the wheel of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and then shot into clear space on the right-hand side of the road in the final 50 metres to edge out Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) at the line.

Half a wheel length separated the first two, with Groves centimetres behind the Italian to take third just ahead of Davide Cimolai (Cofidis). The win is the first of 2022 for Bauhaus, and the fourth at a WorldTour race in his career.

"I feel amazing. We always believed I can win," Bauhaus said afterwards. "I had a difficult winter, but I knew I'm in good shape and the team did really good today.

"We knew it's a headwind, so the plan was to come late. Jan [Tratnik], Jasha [Sütterlin], Heino [Haussler] did amazing to bring me in a good position for the last narrowing before the left-right corner. Then I followed Démare, and I saw a gap on the right side and just went for it."

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had launched the sprint, going long at 250 metres from the line before fading well before the finish. Nizzolo and Cimolai came past first at 150 to go, while Démare was stuck up against the barriers beside the Norwegian.

Further back, in fourth wheel behind Kristoff, Bauhaus spotted the empty side of the road and jumped across, moving past his rivals – including Nizzolo, who had looked set to claim victory – to edge the result at the line.

"I said this morning to the guys it would be really nice to have a win like this on my palmares after the Dauphine and Tour of Poland," Bauhaus added.

"Our climbers did fantastic yesterday, they showed they are on a super high level with three guys in the top 10 also now for the GC is amazing for our team. Today was a great win for us. It's a super big race."

Pogačar's win, his seventh of the season, came with the ciclamino points jersey and the white young rider's jersey. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took second overall at 1:52, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) rounded out the final podium at 2:33. Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) took the green mountains jersey.

How it unfolded

After the hills and mountains of the previous three days at Tirreno-Adriatico, the race headed to the Adriatic coast and the familiar location of San Benedetto del Tronto for its conclusion.

Rather than the usual individual time trial, which was moved to stage 1, though, the race closed with 159-kilometre stage for the sprinters, taking in a hilly loop west of the town before five laps of a pan-flat circuit to finish.

A crash in the peloton disrupted the early running, but it didn't stop three breakaway riders from jumping away inside the opening 10 kilometres. Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) was joined out front by Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), and Jorge Arcas (Movistar) in the move.

As Alpecin-Fenix and Groupama-FDJ set to work at the head of the peloton, the lead trio extended their advantage up to three minutes as they traversed the Marche foothills of the Apennines that marked the first half of the day.

The situation remained stable as the riders tackled the rest of the hills, including the day's only classified climb at Ripatransone. There, three minutes up on the peloton, Manuele Boaro led the break over the final climb of the race, before heading down the descent back into San Benedetto del Tronto.

There, the riders hit the 14.5-kilometre finishing circuit, with the breakaway trio passing through at 2:20 up on the peloton. A mixture of sprint teams, including DSM, Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Fenix, and Groupama-FDJ worked on the front to keep the break in hand.

The early laps around the finishing circuit brought little to report, barring the peloton gradually dragging the break closer. The gap held at two minutes for the first passes of the line, before falling to 55 seconds, and then 30 seconds at two laps to go.

The repeat laps meant that the riders got a good luck at the run to the finish, which included two right-hand bends between the three- and two-kilometre marks, as well as a roundabout and chicane onto and off a narrower road at a kilometre to go.

Tonelli was the first man to be brought back from the break at 15 kilometres to go, leaving Boaro and Arcas to keep the fight going into the final lap. The pair kept going until they were finally dragged back at eight kilometres to go, whereupon the race was fully handed over to the sprint squads.

The final run-in wasn't controlled by any one team, with various squads flowing to the front as the peloton sped towards the line. The final kilometre was equally disorganised, though Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Israel-Premier Tech headed up the peloton.

Kristoff was first to go, and for a few seconds it looked as though Nizzolo would capitalise on his rival's early jump. However, it was Bauhaus was got to the line quickest, nipping ahead of his fellow sprinters in the closing metres of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 3:39:58 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 8 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 17 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 20 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 22 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 23 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 24 Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 25 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 26 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 27 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 28 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 29 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 32 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 34 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 35 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 37 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 39 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 41 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 42 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 43 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 44 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 46 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 49 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 50 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 54 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 55 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 56 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 57 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 58 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 60 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 61 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 62 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 68 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 69 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 71 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 72 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 73 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 74 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 75 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 78 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 79 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 80 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 82 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 83 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 84 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 85 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 86 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 87 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 88 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 89 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 90 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 91 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 93 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 94 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 95 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 96 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 97 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:28 98 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 99 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 100 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:31 101 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:41 102 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:46 103 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 104 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:51 105 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 106 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 107 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 108 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 110 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 111 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 112 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 114 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 115 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 116 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 117 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:03 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 119 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:04 120 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 122 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 123 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 124 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 125 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 127 Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:10 128 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 129 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 130 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 131 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12 132 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 133 Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco 134 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 135 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 136 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 137 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 138 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 139 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:01 140 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:13 141 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 142 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17 143 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:02:22 DNF Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli DNF Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost DNS Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli DNS Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers DNS Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - San Benedetto Del Tronto km. 115.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 3 3 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1

Sprint 2 - San Benedetto Del Tronto km. 159 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 12 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 10 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 8 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 7 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 7 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 4 8 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 10 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 - Ripatransone km. 69 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 2 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 3:39:58 2 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 3 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 9 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 11 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 12 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 13 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:28 14 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:58 15 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:04 16 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 17 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 18 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 19 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 20 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:01 21 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:02:13 DNF Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BikeExchange-Jayco 10:59:54 2 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 Jumbo-Visma 4 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 5 Bahrain Victorious 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Team DSM 8 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 Movistar Team 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 Cofidis 13 Israel-Premier Tech 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 AG2R Citroen Team 16 Astana Qazaqstan Team 17 TotalEnergies 18 Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 19 Arkea-Samsic 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 21 Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:48 22 EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:03 23 Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12 24 Lotto Soudal 0:01:58

Final general classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27:25:53 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:16 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:20 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:37 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:51 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03 11 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:04:20 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:04:29 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:16 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:06:33 15 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:42 16 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:52 17 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:07:10 18 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:28 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:48 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:08:33 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:08:34 22 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:09:24 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:15 24 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:48 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:01 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:13:25 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:14:46 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:36 29 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:42 30 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:19:56 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:20:06 32 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:08 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:21:53 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:56 35 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:23:55 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:25:02 37 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:25:03 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:25:18 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:26:43 40 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:28:08 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:28:28 42 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:10 43 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:29:42 44 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:59 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:14 46 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:15 47 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:31:13 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:15 49 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:45 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:32:24 51 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:33:57 52 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 0:36:16 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:20 54 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:37:37 55 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:38:32 56 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:38:58 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:40:10 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:29 59 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:39 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:08 61 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:17 62 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:18 63 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:28 64 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 0:43:41 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:43:44 66 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 0:43:50 67 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:44:15 68 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:44:55 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:45:44 70 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:15 71 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:46:42 72 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:05 73 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:49:36 74 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:49:42 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:50:10 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:50:21 77 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:08 78 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:51:29 79 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:53:47 80 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:53:54 81 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:54:02 82 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:24 83 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:55:34 84 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:55:43 85 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:55:53 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:56:01 87 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:57:03 88 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:58:25 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 0:58:31 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 0:58:50 91 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:59:24 92 Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:00:12 93 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:49 94 Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:01:06 95 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:03:20 96 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:04:33 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:05:13 98 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 1:05:37 99 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:05:40 100 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 1:05:56 101 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:06:46 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:40 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:44 104 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:05 105 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:09:22 106 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1:10:14 107 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 1:10:24 108 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 1:10:41 109 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 1:10:49 110 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 1:11:41 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 1:11:45 112 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 1:11:52 113 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:12:01 114 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:12:05 115 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:07 116 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 1:12:40 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:12:47 118 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:12:49 119 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:12:51 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:13:06 121 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:13:14 122 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:13:52 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 1:13:54 124 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:13:58 125 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:14:03 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:42 127 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:14:57 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:15:00 129 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 1:15:02 130 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:17 131 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:30 132 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:15:55 133 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:15:59 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:16:30 135 Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:16:35 136 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:38 137 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:16:46 138 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:17:26 139 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:39 140 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 1:19:40 141 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:25 142 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 1:23:51 143 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:25:11

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 24 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 21 4 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 21 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 19 6 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 18 7 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 13 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 13 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 12 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 11 14 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 11 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 9 18 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 8 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 7 22 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 6 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 6 25 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 6 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 5 27 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 5 28 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 5 29 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 31 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 5 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4 34 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 4 35 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 4 36 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 4 37 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 3 40 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 3 41 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 3 42 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 43 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 44 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 2 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2 46 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 2 47 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 49 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2 50 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2 51 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1 52 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 1 53 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 35 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 15 4 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 9 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 13 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 15 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 16 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 17 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2 20 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 2 21 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2 23 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2 24 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 2 25 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 2 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 27 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1 28 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 1 29 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 1 31 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27:25:53 2 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:16 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:04:20 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:19:56 5 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:25:03 6 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:29:59 7 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:38:32 8 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:28 9 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:05 10 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:00:49 11 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:05:40 12 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:06:46 13 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:09:22 14 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 1:10:14 15 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 1:10:41 16 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:12:07 17 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:13:52 18 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:17 19 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 1:15:55 20 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 1:15:59 21 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:39