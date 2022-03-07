Ganna storms to victory in Tirreno-Adriatico time trial opener

World champion leads over GC contenders Evenepoel, Pogacar

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his third time trial win of the season with a dominant ride at the Tirreno-Adriatico opener in Lido di Camaiore.

In the first showdown of 2022 between the world champion and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), the Belgian came off second best on the 13.9-kilometre course along the Tyrrhenian seafront. A two-second deficit at the intermediate checkpoint turned into 10 seconds at the line as Ganna took the 19th win of his career.

Race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the podium, 18 seconds down on Ganna, meaning that Evenepoel had landed the first GC blow of the race, ending his day eight seconds up on the Slovenian.

"Today it was a special race," Ganna said after the finish. "I have pushed a lot for the team to come here because I love this race, and today I showed how much I want to win this race. It's an important result for me and the team and now we think about tomorrow.

"When we started it was a lot of headwind, and I think 'ah, today is hard' but then after the turn, you see the speed improve, stayed at 55kph. It's a special race and a special result. At the moment it's a good time gap but tomorrow is a hard day with a sprint and we'll see how it concerns the jersey.

"For sure I'll support the team like Richie [Porte] and Richard [Carapaz]. Then we'll see if my legs are ready to arrive in more stages. For sure we need to save a little energy because in less than two weeks we have a special race in Italy, and I want to arrive with good legs," he concluded, hinting at Milan-San Remo.

Beyond the top trio, Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) completed the top five, with the Briton having held the quickest time for much of the day.

Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) was the best of the rest among the GC men, finishing 11th at 31 seconds down on Evenepoel, level on time with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

Elsewhere, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) ceded 36 seconds to the Belgian, his teammate Richie Porte is 40 seconds back, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) a further two seconds down, Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) is at 52 seconds, and Enric Mas (Movistar) is 59 seconds behind Evenepoel.

How it unfolded

In a mirror image of the regular Tirreno-Adriatico parcours, the 2022 edition kicked off with a short, pan-flat, out-and-back, seaside time trial. The usual start town of Lido di Camaiore played host to the 13.9-kilometre test, an early quarter of an hour or so to put some time between the GC contenders at the Race of the Two Seas.

Former world Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) was among the early pace setters, unseating Josef Cerny (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) with a time of 15:42 at the line, the Briton the first man to break the 16-minute barrier.

Dowsett was the 21st rider of the day to start his race and honestly logged the last notable ride for some time as non-specialist after non-specialist clocked non-descript times to fill out the middle of the standings sheet, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) at 16:08 and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 16:23 the rare exceptions.

The 70th man off, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) broke through with a 15:45 ride to put him into second, just a handful of seconds down on Dowsett. Swedish specialist Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) also threatened the top of the standings, another rider to dip under 16 minutes at 15:49.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) started his race well with a negative split and a 15:59 at the finish, while shortly afterwards Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) jumped ahead of him with a time of 15:50 to grab fourth.

Dowsett's time in hot seat – almost two hours of waiting – was brought to an end by Danish TT champion Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaViny), who pipped him by just over a second as he sprinted to the line.

Following Asgreen's ride, all eyes were on world champion Ganna, who duly set the quickest time at the first checkpoint, a full nine seconds up on Dowsett after six kilometres. His main rival on the day, Evenepoel, crossed the check four minutes later just two seconds in arrears, setting up a tense run to the line.

Heading into the closing kilometre it was clear that Ganna would be quickest at the finish by some distance, with the Italian eventually finishing his effort in 15:17 for an average of 54.5kph. Evenepoel came in shortly afterwards but couldn't get close to his rival for the stage as he slotted into second place with a time of 15:28.

Reigning champion Pogačar was the last man to start his race, logging a 7:29 at the first checkpoint before improving on the way home to finish with the third-best time of 15:35, minimising his losses to Evenepoel just two days after his stunning 50-kilometre solo victory at Strade Bianche.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:17
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:11
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:24
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:25
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:28
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
9Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39
10Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
11Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
12Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:42
13Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
17Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:45
18Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47
19Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:48
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 0:00:51
24Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
25Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
26Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:53
27Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
29Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:54
30Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:55
31Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:58
33Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
34Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59
35Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:00
36Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:01
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
38Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:02
39Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
41Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:03
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
44Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
45Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
46Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05
47Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
49Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
51Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
53Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:07
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:08
56Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
57Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:10
58Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
59Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
60Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
61Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
62Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
63Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:12
64Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:13
65Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:14
67Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
68Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:15
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:16
70Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
71Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
72Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
73Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
74Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:17
75Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:18
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
77Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19
78Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
80Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
83Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22
84Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
85Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23
86Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
87Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
88Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
89Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24
91Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25
92Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
94Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:26
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27
96Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:29
97Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
98Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
99Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30
100Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
102Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
103Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:31
104Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32
106Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
107Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
108Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
109Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33
110Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:34
111Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35
112Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:36
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:37
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
115Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:38
116Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
117Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39
118Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:40
119Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41
120Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42
121Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
122Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
123Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:43
124Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45
125Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46
126Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
127Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47
129Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
131Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:49
132Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:50
133Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
134Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:54
135Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
136Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
137Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
138Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:56
139Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57
140Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
141Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:58
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:00
143Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01
144Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:05
146Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06
146Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
148Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:07
149Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:08
150Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13
151Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15
152Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:18
153Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20
154Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
155Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
156Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
157Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21
158Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:23
160Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:24
161Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:28
162Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:30
163Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35
164Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:36
165Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:37
166Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:41
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51

Sprint 1 - Lido di Camaiore km. 13.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 6
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 5
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
9Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2
10Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:15:28
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:17
4Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28
5Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
6Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:34
7Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:52
8Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
9Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54
10Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:55
11Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:57
12Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
13Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:03
14Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
15Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:01:12
16Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14
17Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:25
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:29
19Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36
20Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:39
21Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
22Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:43
23Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:45
24Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46
25Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:19
26Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:25
27Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:26

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:47:13
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07
3UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22
4BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:47
5Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48
6Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:02
7Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:11
8Movistar Team 0:01:21
9EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:27
10Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31
11Cofidis 0:01:35
12Bahrain Victorious 0:01:36
13Arkea-Samsic 0:01:37
14Team DSM 0:01:39
15TotalEnergies 0:01:55
16Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:59
18AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:01
19Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10
20Lotto Soudal 0:02:12
21Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16
22Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:12
23Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:41
24Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:05:33

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:17
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:11
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:24
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:25
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:28
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
9Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39
10Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
11Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
12Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:42
13Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
17Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:45
18Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47
19Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:48
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 0:00:51
24Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
25Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
26Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:53
27Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
29Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:54
30Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:55
31Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:58
33Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
34Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59
35Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:00
36Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:01
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
38Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:02
39Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
41Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:03
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
44Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
45Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
46Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05
47Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
49Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
51Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
53Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:07
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:08
56Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
57Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:10
58Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
59Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
60Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
61Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
62Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
63Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:12
64Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:13
65Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:14
67Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
68Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:15
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:16
70Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
71Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
72Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
73Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
74Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:17
75Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:18
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
77Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19
78Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
80Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
83Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22
84Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
85Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23
86Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
87Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
88Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
89Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24
91Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25
92Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
94Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:26
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27
96Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:29
97Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
98Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
99Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30
100Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
102Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
103Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:31
104Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32
106Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
107Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
108Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
109Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33
110Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:34
111Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35
112Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:36
113Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:37
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
115Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:38
116Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
117Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39
118Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:40
119Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41
120Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42
121Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
122Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
123Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:43
124Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45
125Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46
126Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
127Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47
129Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
131Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:49
132Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:50
133Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
134Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:54
135Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
136Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
137Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
138Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:56
139Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57
140Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
141Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:58
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:00
143Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01
144Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:05
146Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:06
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
148Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:07
149Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:08
150Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13
151Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15
152Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:18
153Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20
154Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
155Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
156Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
157Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21
158Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:23
160Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:24
161Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:28
162Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:30
163Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35
164Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:36
165Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:37
166Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:41
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 6
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 5
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
9Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2
10Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:15:28
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:17
4Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28
5Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
6Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:34
7Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:52
8Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
9Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54
10Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:55
11Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:57
12Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
13Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:03
14Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
15Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:01:12
16Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14
17Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:25
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:29
19Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36
20Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:39
21Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
22Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:43
23Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:45
24Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46
25Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:19
26Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:25
27Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:26

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:47:13
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07
3UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22
4BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:47
5Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48
6Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:02
7Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:11
8Movistar Team 0:01:21
9EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:27
10Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31
11Cofidis 0:01:35
12Bahrain Victorious 0:01:36
13Arkea-Samsic 0:01:37
14Team DSM 0:01:39
15TotalEnergies 0:01:55
16Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:59
18AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:01
19Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10
20Lotto Soudal 0:02:12
21Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16
22Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:12
23Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:41
24Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:05:33

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.