Ganna storms to victory in Tirreno-Adriatico time trial opener
By Daniel Ostanek published
World champion leads over GC contenders Evenepoel, Pogacar
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his third time trial win of the season with a dominant ride at the Tirreno-Adriatico opener in Lido di Camaiore.
In the first showdown of 2022 between the world champion and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), the Belgian came off second best on the 13.9-kilometre course along the Tyrrhenian seafront. A two-second deficit at the intermediate checkpoint turned into 10 seconds at the line as Ganna took the 19th win of his career.
Race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the podium, 18 seconds down on Ganna, meaning that Evenepoel had landed the first GC blow of the race, ending his day eight seconds up on the Slovenian.
"Today it was a special race," Ganna said after the finish. "I have pushed a lot for the team to come here because I love this race, and today I showed how much I want to win this race. It's an important result for me and the team and now we think about tomorrow.
"When we started it was a lot of headwind, and I think 'ah, today is hard' but then after the turn, you see the speed improve, stayed at 55kph. It's a special race and a special result. At the moment it's a good time gap but tomorrow is a hard day with a sprint and we'll see how it concerns the jersey.
"For sure I'll support the team like Richie [Porte] and Richard [Carapaz]. Then we'll see if my legs are ready to arrive in more stages. For sure we need to save a little energy because in less than two weeks we have a special race in Italy, and I want to arrive with good legs," he concluded, hinting at Milan-San Remo.
Beyond the top trio, Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) completed the top five, with the Briton having held the quickest time for much of the day.
Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) was the best of the rest among the GC men, finishing 11th at 31 seconds down on Evenepoel, level on time with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).
Elsewhere, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) ceded 36 seconds to the Belgian, his teammate Richie Porte is 40 seconds back, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) a further two seconds down, Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) is at 52 seconds, and Enric Mas (Movistar) is 59 seconds behind Evenepoel.
How it unfolded
In a mirror image of the regular Tirreno-Adriatico parcours, the 2022 edition kicked off with a short, pan-flat, out-and-back, seaside time trial. The usual start town of Lido di Camaiore played host to the 13.9-kilometre test, an early quarter of an hour or so to put some time between the GC contenders at the Race of the Two Seas.
Former world Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) was among the early pace setters, unseating Josef Cerny (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) with a time of 15:42 at the line, the Briton the first man to break the 16-minute barrier.
Dowsett was the 21st rider of the day to start his race and honestly logged the last notable ride for some time as non-specialist after non-specialist clocked non-descript times to fill out the middle of the standings sheet, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) at 16:08 and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 16:23 the rare exceptions.
The 70th man off, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) broke through with a 15:45 ride to put him into second, just a handful of seconds down on Dowsett. Swedish specialist Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) also threatened the top of the standings, another rider to dip under 16 minutes at 15:49.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) started his race well with a negative split and a 15:59 at the finish, while shortly afterwards Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) jumped ahead of him with a time of 15:50 to grab fourth.
Dowsett's time in hot seat – almost two hours of waiting – was brought to an end by Danish TT champion Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaViny), who pipped him by just over a second as he sprinted to the line.
Following Asgreen's ride, all eyes were on world champion Ganna, who duly set the quickest time at the first checkpoint, a full nine seconds up on Dowsett after six kilometres. His main rival on the day, Evenepoel, crossed the check four minutes later just two seconds in arrears, setting up a tense run to the line.
Heading into the closing kilometre it was clear that Ganna would be quickest at the finish by some distance, with the Italian eventually finishing his effort in 15:17 for an average of 54.5kph. Evenepoel came in shortly afterwards but couldn't get close to his rival for the stage as he slotted into second place with a time of 15:28.
Reigning champion Pogačar was the last man to start his race, logging a 7:29 at the first checkpoint before improving on the way home to finish with the third-best time of 15:35, minimising his losses to Evenepoel just two days after his stunning 50-kilometre solo victory at Strade Bianche.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:17
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:25
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:28
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|9
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|10
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
|12
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:42
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:44
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:45
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|19
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:48
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|0:00:51
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:53
|27
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:54
|30
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:55
|31
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|32
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:58
|33
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
|34
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:59
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:00
|36
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:01:01
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|38
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:02
|39
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|41
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:03
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|44
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|47
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|49
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|51
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|53
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:07
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:08
|56
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|57
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:10
|58
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|60
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|61
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|62
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|63
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:12
|64
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:13
|65
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:14
|67
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|68
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:15
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:01:16
|70
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|71
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|72
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|73
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|74
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:17
|75
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:18
|76
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|77
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:19
|78
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|79
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|80
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|82
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|84
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|85
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:23
|86
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|87
|Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
|88
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|89
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|90
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:24
|91
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:25
|92
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|94
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:26
|95
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:27
|96
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:29
|97
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|98
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|99
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:30
|100
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|102
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|103
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:31
|104
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|106
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|109
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:33
|110
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:34
|111
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:35
|112
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|113
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:37
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:38
|116
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|117
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:39
|118
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:40
|119
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:41
|120
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:42
|121
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|122
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|123
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:43
|124
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:45
|125
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|126
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|127
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|128
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:47
|129
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|131
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:49
|132
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:50
|133
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|134
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:54
|135
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|136
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|138
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:01:56
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|140
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|141
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:00
|143
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:01
|144
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:03
|145
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|0:02:05
|146
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:06
|146
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|148
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:07
|149
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|150
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|151
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:15
|152
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:18
|153
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|154
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|155
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:21
|158
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:22
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:23
|160
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:24
|161
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:28
|162
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:30
|163
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|164
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|165
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:37
|166
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:02:41
|167
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
