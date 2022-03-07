Ganna storms to victory in Tirreno-Adriatico time trial opener

Image 1 of 50 World Champion Filippo Ganna during the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 2 of 50 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 50 Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) in the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 50 Michael Matthews (BikeExchange -Jayco) in the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 50 Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) in the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 50 Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (EF Education-Easypost) in the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) in the stage 1 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his third time trial win of the season with a dominant ride at the Tirreno-Adriatico opener in Lido di Camaiore.

In the first showdown of 2022 between the world champion and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), the Belgian came off second best on the 13.9-kilometre course along the Tyrrhenian seafront. A two-second deficit at the intermediate checkpoint turned into 10 seconds at the line as Ganna took the 19th win of his career.

Race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the podium, 18 seconds down on Ganna, meaning that Evenepoel had landed the first GC blow of the race, ending his day eight seconds up on the Slovenian.

"Today it was a special race," Ganna said after the finish. "I have pushed a lot for the team to come here because I love this race, and today I showed how much I want to win this race. It's an important result for me and the team and now we think about tomorrow.

"When we started it was a lot of headwind, and I think 'ah, today is hard' but then after the turn, you see the speed improve, stayed at 55kph. It's a special race and a special result. At the moment it's a good time gap but tomorrow is a hard day with a sprint and we'll see how it concerns the jersey.

"For sure I'll support the team like Richie [Porte] and Richard [Carapaz]. Then we'll see if my legs are ready to arrive in more stages. For sure we need to save a little energy because in less than two weeks we have a special race in Italy, and I want to arrive with good legs," he concluded, hinting at Milan-San Remo.

Beyond the top trio, Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) completed the top five, with the Briton having held the quickest time for much of the day.

Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) was the best of the rest among the GC men, finishing 11th at 31 seconds down on Evenepoel, level on time with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

Elsewhere, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) ceded 36 seconds to the Belgian, his teammate Richie Porte is 40 seconds back, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) a further two seconds down, Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) is at 52 seconds, and Enric Mas (Movistar) is 59 seconds behind Evenepoel.

How it unfolded

In a mirror image of the regular Tirreno-Adriatico parcours, the 2022 edition kicked off with a short, pan-flat, out-and-back, seaside time trial. The usual start town of Lido di Camaiore played host to the 13.9-kilometre test, an early quarter of an hour or so to put some time between the GC contenders at the Race of the Two Seas.

Former world Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett (Israel-Premier Tech) was among the early pace setters, unseating Josef Cerny (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) with a time of 15:42 at the line, the Briton the first man to break the 16-minute barrier.

Dowsett was the 21st rider of the day to start his race and honestly logged the last notable ride for some time as non-specialist after non-specialist clocked non-descript times to fill out the middle of the standings sheet, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) at 16:08 and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 16:23 the rare exceptions.

The 70th man off, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) broke through with a 15:45 ride to put him into second, just a handful of seconds down on Dowsett. Swedish specialist Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) also threatened the top of the standings, another rider to dip under 16 minutes at 15:49.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) started his race well with a negative split and a 15:59 at the finish, while shortly afterwards Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) jumped ahead of him with a time of 15:50 to grab fourth.

Dowsett's time in hot seat – almost two hours of waiting – was brought to an end by Danish TT champion Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaViny), who pipped him by just over a second as he sprinted to the line.

Following Asgreen's ride, all eyes were on world champion Ganna, who duly set the quickest time at the first checkpoint, a full nine seconds up on Dowsett after six kilometres. His main rival on the day, Evenepoel, crossed the check four minutes later just two seconds in arrears, setting up a tense run to the line.

Heading into the closing kilometre it was clear that Ganna would be quickest at the finish by some distance, with the Italian eventually finishing his effort in 15:17 for an average of 54.5kph. Evenepoel came in shortly afterwards but couldn't get close to his rival for the stage as he slotted into second place with a time of 15:28.

Reigning champion Pogačar was the last man to start his race, logging a 7:29 at the first checkpoint before improving on the way home to finish with the third-best time of 15:35, minimising his losses to Evenepoel just two days after his stunning 50-kilometre solo victory at Strade Bianche.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:17 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:11 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:24 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:25 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:28 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 10 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco 12 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:42 13 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 17 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:45 18 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 19 Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:48 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 0:00:51 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:53 27 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 29 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:54 30 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:55 31 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:58 33 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 34 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:00 36 Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:01 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 38 Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:02 39 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 41 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:03 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 44 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 45 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 46 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 47 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 49 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 51 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 53 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:07 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:08 56 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 57 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:10 58 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 60 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 61 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 62 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 63 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:12 64 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:13 65 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:14 67 Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 68 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:15 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:16 70 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 71 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 72 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 73 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 74 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:17 75 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:18 76 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 77 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19 78 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 79 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 80 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 82 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 83 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 84 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 85 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23 86 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 87 Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies 88 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 89 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 90 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24 91 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25 92 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 94 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:26 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27 96 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:29 97 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 98 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 99 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30 100 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 102 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 103 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:31 104 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 106 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 107 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 109 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33 110 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:34 111 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35 112 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:36 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:37 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 115 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:38 116 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 117 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39 118 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:40 119 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41 120 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42 121 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 122 Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 123 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:43 124 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45 125 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46 126 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 127 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 128 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 129 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 131 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:49 132 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:50 133 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 134 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:54 135 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 136 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 138 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:56 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 140 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 141 Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:58 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:00 143 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01 144 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:05 146 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 146 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 148 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:07 149 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:08 150 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13 151 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15 152 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:18 153 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 154 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 155 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 156 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 157 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21 158 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:23 160 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:24 161 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:28 162 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:30 163 Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 164 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:36 165 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:37 166 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:41 167 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51

Sprint 1 - Lido di Camaiore km. 13.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 6 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 5 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:15:28 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07 3 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:17 4 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 5 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:34 7 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:52 8 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 10 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:55 11 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:57 12 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:03 14 Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 15 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:01:12 16 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 17 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:25 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:29 19 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 20 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:39 21 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 22 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:43 23 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:45 24 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 25 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:19 26 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:25 27 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:26

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 0:47:13 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22 4 BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:47 5 Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48 6 Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:02 7 Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:11 8 Movistar Team 0:01:21 9 EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:27 10 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31 11 Cofidis 0:01:35 12 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:36 13 Arkea-Samsic 0:01:37 14 Team DSM 0:01:39 15 TotalEnergies 0:01:55 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:59 18 AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:01 19 Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10 20 Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 21 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16 22 Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:12 23 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:41 24 Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:05:33

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:17 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:11 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:24 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:25 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:28 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 10 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco 12 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:42 13 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:44 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 17 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:45 18 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 19 Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:48 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 0:00:51 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:53 27 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 29 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:54 30 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:55 31 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:58 33 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 34 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:00 36 Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:01 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 38 Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:02 39 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 41 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:03 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 44 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 45 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 46 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 47 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 49 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 51 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 53 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:07 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:08 56 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 57 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:10 58 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 60 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 61 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 62 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 63 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:12 64 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:13 65 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:14 67 Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 68 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:15 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:01:16 70 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 71 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 72 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 73 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 74 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:17 75 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:18 76 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 77 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:19 78 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 79 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 80 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 82 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 83 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 84 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 85 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23 86 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 87 Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies 88 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 89 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 90 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24 91 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25 92 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 94 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:26 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27 96 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:29 97 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 98 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 99 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30 100 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 102 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 103 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:31 104 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 106 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 107 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies 109 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:33 110 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:34 111 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35 112 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:36 113 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:37 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 115 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:38 116 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 117 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39 118 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:40 119 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41 120 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42 121 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 122 Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 123 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:43 124 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45 125 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46 126 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 127 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 128 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 129 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 131 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:49 132 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:50 133 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 134 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:54 135 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 136 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 138 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:56 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 140 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 141 Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:58 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:00 143 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01 144 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:05 146 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:02:06 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 148 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:07 149 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:08 150 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13 151 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15 152 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:18 153 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 154 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 155 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 156 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 157 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:21 158 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:23 160 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:24 161 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:28 162 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:30 163 Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 164 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:36 165 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:37 166 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:41 167 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 7 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 6 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 5 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 9 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:15:28 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07 3 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:17 4 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 5 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 6 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:34 7 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:52 8 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 10 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:55 11 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:57 12 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:03 14 Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 15 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:01:12 16 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 17 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 0:01:25 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:29 19 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36 20 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:39 21 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 22 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:43 23 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:45 24 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 25 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:19 26 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:25 27 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:26