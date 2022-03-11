Tirreno-Adriatico: Warren Barguil takes solo victory on stage 5

Image 1 of 10 Warren Barguil wins stage 5 at Tiirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe follows overall leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 Overall leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 The peloton splits on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 Giacomo Nizzolo on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 Overall race leader Tadej Pogacar descending on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Thibaut Pinot on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 Tadej Pogacar wears the blue leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe in the bunch on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) won stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico from the breakaway, attacking his fellow escapees on the series of short, steep climbs in the final 30km and soloing up to the finish in Fermo.

After a long battle for it to form, the breakaway eventually had its day, but it might not have done if not for a dramatic twist of events that saw race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) take a wrong turn alongside Remo Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the final climb.

Evenepoel had attacked at the top of the penultimate little climb and, missing a right-hand bend, led the trio off course with 6km to go. While Pogacar and Vingegaard quickly righted the error, Evenepoel was slower to turn around and had to desperately haul his way back onto the reduced main bunch.

He just about managed to do so ahead of the double-digit gradients of the final climb, and then held firm with Pogacar and Vingegaard all the way up to the finish line, where he shook his head as he came across.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 3:39:53 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:10 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:14 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:15 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe