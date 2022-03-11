Tirreno-Adriatico: Warren Barguil takes solo victory on stage 5

Race leader Tadej Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard veer off course ahead of final climb

Image 1 of 10

Team Arkea Samsics Warren Barguil of France rides at the lead in the last kilometers of the 5th stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race 155 km from Sefro to Fermo on March 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Warren Barguil wins stage 5 at Tiirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10

FERMO ITALY MARCH 11 Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 11 2022 in Fermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

Team Deceunincks Julian Alaphilippe of France C rides during the 5th stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race 155 km from Sefro to Fermo on March 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe follows overall leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

FERMO ITALY MARCH 11 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 11 2022 in Fermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 10

FERMO ITALY MARCH 11 LR Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citroen Team Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Israel Premier Tech and Robert Stannard of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix compete during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 11 2022 in Fermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton splits on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10

FERMO ITALY MARCH 11 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 11 2022 in Fermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 10

Race leader Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia rides during the 5th stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race 155 km from Sefro to Fermo on March 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Overall race leader Tadej Pogacar descending on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 10

FERMO ITALY MARCH 11 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 11 2022 in Fermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 10

Race leader Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia rides during the 5th stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race 155 km from Sefro to Fermo on March 11 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar wears the blue leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 10

FERMO ITALY MARCH 11 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 11 2022 in Fermo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe in the bunch on stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) won stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico from the breakaway, attacking his fellow escapees on the series of short, steep climbs in the final 30km and soloing up to the finish in Fermo.

After a long battle for it to form, the breakaway eventually had its day, but it might not have done if not for a dramatic twist of events that saw race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) take a wrong turn alongside Remo Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the final climb.

Evenepoel had attacked at the top of the penultimate little climb and, missing a right-hand bend, led the trio off course with 6km to go. While Pogacar and Vingegaard quickly righted the error, Evenepoel was slower to turn around and had to desperately haul his way back onto the reduced main bunch.

He just about managed to do so ahead of the double-digit gradients of the final climb, and then held firm with Pogacar and Vingegaard all the way up to the finish line, where he shook his head as he came across.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 3:39:53
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:10
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:14
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:15
5Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:26
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
9Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 18:17:08
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:09
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:43
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:00
6Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:02
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:06
9Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:14

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

