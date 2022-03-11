Tirreno-Adriatico: Warren Barguil takes solo victory on stage 5
Race leader Tadej Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard veer off course ahead of final climb
Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) won stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico from the breakaway, attacking his fellow escapees on the series of short, steep climbs in the final 30km and soloing up to the finish in Fermo.
After a long battle for it to form, the breakaway eventually had its day, but it might not have done if not for a dramatic twist of events that saw race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) take a wrong turn alongside Remo Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the final climb.
Evenepoel had attacked at the top of the penultimate little climb and, missing a right-hand bend, led the trio off course with 6km to go. While Pogacar and Vingegaard quickly righted the error, Evenepoel was slower to turn around and had to desperately haul his way back onto the reduced main bunch.
He just about managed to do so ahead of the double-digit gradients of the final climb, and then held firm with Pogacar and Vingegaard all the way up to the finish line, where he shook his head as he came across.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|3:39:53
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:10
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:26
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|18:17:08
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:43
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:45
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:00
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:02
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:06
|9
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:14
