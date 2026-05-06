'I want to win the Giro and make history' – Jonas Vingegaard targets Grand Tour trilogy at Giro d'Italia

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'The Giro is more unpredictable. You've got to be ready for anything every day' says Dane

Jonas Vingegaard waits for the start of the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the favourite for this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has arrived in Bulgaria for the Giro d'Italia, with the clear goal of winning the maglia rosa in Rome and completing a rare trilogy of Grand Tour victories.

"I want to win the Giro and make history," the Visma-Lease a Bike team leader told La Gazzetta dello Sport's Ciro Scognamiglio in an exclusive interview.

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Only Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Felice Gimondi, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, Chris Froome, and Jacques Anquetil have won all three Grand Tours, with Vingegaard the favourite to win this year's Corsa Rosa and so complete cycling's triple crown before Tadej Pogačar.

"It's a goal for me," he said, refuting any rivalry with Pogačar. The two will again clash at the Tour de France in July.

Vingegaard was again second behind Pogačar at the 2025 Tour de France but won the Vuelta a España. A crash in training after a spat with a local cyclist delayed his 2026 debut, but he then won Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya. In recent weeks, he has trained for the Giro at altitude and looked transformed, fit and ready to race when he travelled to Bulgaria on Tuesday.

"There are a lot: Adam Yates, Pellizzari, Bernal, O’Connor, Gall. I'll have to be the best version of myself to win," he said.

Asked what he would do if he were UCI President for a day, he said, "I'd use less energy on… making rules because some aren't necessary.