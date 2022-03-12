Pogacar takes control of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monte Carpegna

Image 1 of 33 Tadej Pogacar celebrates victory in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 2 of 33 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on a solo attack in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 3 of 33 The jersey holders at the start of the stage (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 33 The riders start stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 5 of 33 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) abandoned early in the day following a crash (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 6 of 33 The peloton in the early kilometres of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 7 of 33 World champion Julian Alaphilippe made the break of the day (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 8 of 33 Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) were set to battle for the green jersey in the break (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 9 of 33 The peloton out on the road during stage 6 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 10 of 33 Blue skies for the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 11 of 33 UAE Team Emirates lead the way (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 12 of 33 A rear view of the strung-out peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 13 of 33 The peloton winds through a town mid-stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 14 of 33 Race leader Tadej Pogacar in the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 15 of 33 Mattia Bais (Eolo-Kometa) put up a spirited fight in the break before dropping (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 16 of 33 Alaphilippe and Simmons in the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 17 of 33 Alaphilippe leads the breakaway on Carpegna (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 18 of 33 Evenepoel in the peloton before he was dropped on the first ascent of Carpegna (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 19 of 33 Alaphilippe, Simmons, and Aranburu on the first ascent of Monte Carpegna (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 20 of 33 Tadej Pogacar comfortable in the peloton on Monte Carpegna (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 21 of 33 Simmons the last man standing from the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 22 of 33 UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton up the first ascent of Monte Carpegna (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 23 of 33 Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) leads the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 24 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 25 of 33 Remco Evenepoel in the points jersey (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 26 of 33 Mark Cavendish at the start (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 27 of 33 Thymen Arensman (DSM) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 28 of 33 Evenepoel and Pogacar in the bunch (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 29 of 33 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 30 of 33 Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 31 of 33 Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 32 of 33 Alaphilippe on the attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 33 of 33 Quinn Simmons led for a time (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took control of Tirreno-Adriatico with a dominant victory on the queen stage of race over Monte Carpegna.

The Slovenian soloed to victory in Carpegna, having attacked on the day's second ascent of the steep climb shortly after passing a corner bedecked in tributes to legendary climber Marco Pantani.

On the climb Pantani used to hone his form ahead of Grand Tours, Pogačar raced away in a manner reminiscent of the Italian, simply jumping away from an elite GC group three kilometres from the top to no response.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) were the men he left behind, none of whom had any hope of issuing a counter to the 23-year-old's acceleration.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:28:57 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:34 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:49 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM