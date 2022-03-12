Pogacar takes control of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monte Carpegna

Slovenian solos to victory 16km out as Evenepoel loses minutes

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took control of Tirreno-Adriatico with a dominant victory on the queen stage of race over Monte Carpegna.

The Slovenian soloed to victory in Carpegna, having attacked on the day's second ascent of the steep climb shortly after passing a corner bedecked in tributes to legendary climber Marco Pantani.

On the climb Pantani used to hone his form ahead of Grand Tours, Pogačar raced away in a manner reminiscent of the Italian, simply jumping away from an elite GC group three kilometres from the top to no response.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) were the men he left behind, none of whom had any hope of issuing a counter to the 23-year-old's acceleration.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:28:57
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
4Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:34
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:49
6Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
10Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23:45:55
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33
4Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:44
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:16
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:20
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:37
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:51
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03
