Pogacar takes control of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monte Carpegna
By Daniel Ostanek published
Slovenian solos to victory 16km out as Evenepoel loses minutes
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took control of Tirreno-Adriatico with a dominant victory on the queen stage of race over Monte Carpegna.
The Slovenian soloed to victory in Carpegna, having attacked on the day's second ascent of the steep climb shortly after passing a corner bedecked in tributes to legendary climber Marco Pantani.
On the climb Pantani used to hone his form ahead of Grand Tours, Pogačar raced away in a manner reminiscent of the Italian, simply jumping away from an elite GC group three kilometres from the top to no response.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) were the men he left behind, none of whom had any hope of issuing a counter to the 23-year-old's acceleration.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5:28:57
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:34
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:49
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23:45:55
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:52
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:33
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:44
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:03:16
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:20
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:37
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:51
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:03
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
