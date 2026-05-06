'Bike racing isn't on paper' – Even without ideal preparation, GC hope Derek Gee-West looks to thrive in the brutal attrition of the Giro d'Italia

Derek Gee-West has had a great relationship with the Giro d'Italia in his still young road career, having broken through as a rider chasing breakaways in 2023 and finished fourth overall just 12 months ago, but as he heads into his third appearance, he's been forced to admit that a flying start is unlikely.

The Canadian champion missed his team's pre-race altitude camp in Sierra Nevada after still needing to recover from the illness which forced him out of the Volta a Catalunya in March.

Gee-West has proved he is a man for cycling's three-week races, but it looks as though he'll need to wait until the brutal final week of the 2026 race to really come good.

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Starting somewhat blind in terms of his shape compared to his rivals, this has allowed him to take the pressure off himself as one of Lidl-Trek's three leaders – with Giulio Ciccone chasing stages and Jonathan Milan looking to dominate the sprints and win the first maglia rosa.

"Unfortunately, this year, because I got quite sick after Catalonia, I missed the prep camp. I am a little bit disappointed to have missed it, that specific prep camp where the team was up in the Sierra Nevada," Gee-West told reporters, including Cyclingnews, speaking at the team's pre-Giro event at a Lidl branch near Ravda in Bulgaria.

"I ended up just doing the training blocks at home, building up to this. I think for sure it'll be a loss that I will feel towards the start of the race. But after two weeks of racing, I feel like it's kind of a reset.

"Hopefully it's not something I can never catch up to during the race, but for sure, it's a blow. I'll just try not to think about it too much, because I'm here now. To be honest, I'm pretty calm, pretty relaxed. When you don't have the best run-in, it also kind of takes some pressure off."

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Gee-West is no stranger to the slow start in a Grand Tour, with his previous Giro appearance in 2025 beginning with a 47th and 20th on the opening two days in Albania, but after building into the race and finding his best legs on the approach to Rome, he ended up just one spot off the podium in Rome.

Gee during the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was also his last race of that season, other than at the Canadian National Championships, before his drawn-out split from Israel-Premier Tech saw him enter the off-season with no coach and considerable uncertainty surrounding his future in the sport.

He landed on his feet at Lidl-Trek in January as an immediate GC hope for the Giro d'Italia, with the podium in mind. Now, after more disruption amid his first season on the German squad, Gee-West will perhaps need to buy into some of that resilience before he tries to peak at the right time.

"I haven't had a clean run. I haven't had great performances this spring, but I'm happy with where I am physically in the prep," he said on Wednesday.

"If the legs show up right away, that's great. If I struggle in the first week and the legs show up in the third week, then that's great. And I've done what I can, so if the legs never show up, obviously, then we'll go back to the drawing board and figure out what happened, but I'm really looking forward to it."

If he can make it through the typical chaos of a Grand Tour start, and the early climbing test in the run-in to the finale of stage 2 in Bulgaria, Gee-West should have time to come into form just before Blockhaus on stage 7 and the key 42-kilometre stage 10 time trial, where he could have a real advantage over some of his fellow podium chasers.

But he was frank, as all of the other GC competitors are, about the prospect of going for the overall win, due to the presence of a certain Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), the heavy favourite to win pink and complete the full set of Grand Tour victories.

"There is definitely a number one favourite in Jonas that's way ahead of everyone on paper," he said, before answering honestly whether anyone could hope to match the Dane on the hardest mountains.

"On paper, you would say no. But at the same time, you know, bike racing isn't on paper, so… I have the same perspective that I think that everyone from the outside has, which is that yes, it does seem like there's a favourite that will probably ride away with the race, but that's not taking into account the realities of bike racing, so we'll see."