'Bike racing isn't on paper' – Even without ideal preparation, GC hope Derek Gee-West looks to thrive in the brutal attrition of the Giro d'Italia

News
By published

Canadian Champion missed Lidl-Trek's pre-Giro altitude camp due to recovery from illness

Derek Gee-West of LIDL-TREK at the start of Milano-Torino 2026 in Rho, Italy, on March 18, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto)
Derek Gee-West (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee-West has had a great relationship with the Giro d'Italia in his still young road career, having broken through as a rider chasing breakaways in 2023 and finished fourth overall just 12 months ago, but as he heads into his third appearance, he's been forced to admit that a flying start is unlikely.

The Canadian champion missed his team's pre-race altitude camp in Sierra Nevada after still needing to recover from the illness which forced him out of the Volta a Catalunya in March.

Article continues below

Starting somewhat blind in terms of his shape compared to his rivals, this has allowed him to take the pressure off himself as one of Lidl-Trek's three leaders – with Giulio Ciccone chasing stages and Jonathan Milan looking to dominate the sprints and win the first maglia rosa.

Derek Gee waves from the podium

Gee during the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was also his last race of that season, other than at the Canadian National Championships, before his drawn-out split from Israel-Premier Tech saw him enter the off-season with no coach and considerable uncertainty surrounding his future in the sport.

He landed on his feet at Lidl-Trek in January as an immediate GC hope for the Giro d'Italia, with the podium in mind. Now, after more disruption amid his first season on the German squad, Gee-West will perhaps need to buy into some of that resilience before he tries to peak at the right time.

"I haven't had a clean run. I haven't had great performances this spring, but I'm happy with where I am physically in the prep," he said on Wednesday.

"If the legs show up right away, that's great. If I struggle in the first week and the legs show up in the third week, then that's great. And I've done what I can, so if the legs never show up, obviously, then we'll go back to the drawing board and figure out what happened, but I'm really looking forward to it."

If he can make it through the typical chaos of a Grand Tour start, and the early climbing test in the run-in to the finale of stage 2 in Bulgaria, Gee-West should have time to come into form just before Blockhaus on stage 7 and the key 42-kilometre stage 10 time trial, where he could have a real advantage over some of his fellow podium chasers.

But he was frank, as all of the other GC competitors are, about the prospect of going for the overall win, due to the presence of a certain Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), the heavy favourite to win pink and complete the full set of Grand Tour victories.

"There is definitely a number one favourite in Jonas that's way ahead of everyone on paper," he said, before answering honestly whether anyone could hope to match the Dane on the hardest mountains.

"On paper, you would say no. But at the same time, you know, bike racing isn't on paper, so… I have the same perspective that I think that everyone from the outside has, which is that yes, it does seem like there's a favourite that will probably ride away with the race, but that's not taking into account the realities of bike racing, so we'll see."