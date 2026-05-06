'It’s a new chapter for us' – Netcompany Ineos show off their new green-grey and orange colours in Bulgaria before Giro d'Italia

Netcompany Ineos riders trained in their new light green/grey jersey for the first time on Wednesday as they prepared for the Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza in the Bulgarian sun.

The British team confirmed that Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman will lead the team's GC hopes, with Filippo Ganna targeting the time trial in Tuscany and other stages.

Jack Haig, Magnus Sheffield, Embret Svestad-Bårdseng, Connor Swift and Ben Turner complete the Netcompany Ineos line-up for the Corsa Rosa.

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"It’s a new chapter for us racing as Netcompany Ineos, and the Giro feels like the right place to start it. We’ve got two good GC leaders in Thymen and Egan – who’ve both performed well at the Giro before," said team director of racing, former Giro podium finisher, Geraint Thomas.

The Netcompany Ineos riders arrived in Burgas on the Black Sea coast on Tuesday and trained along the coast under blue skies and a warm sun before posing for official team photographs. They will attend the official team presentation on Tuesday evening.

The Danish software and AI company agreed a five-year sponsorship deal with the British team, reported to be worth €100 million. Netcompany have petrol green corporate branding, but the team revealed a light green/grey coloured jersey, a source telling Cyclingnews that the colour was chosen to avoid a clash with the Tour de France's dark green sprint classification jersey.

The riders wore white shorts and orange helmets and Pinarello bikes with the new Netcompany Ineos jersey in Bulgaria, while Egan Bernal showed off his Colombian national champion's jersey with black shorts.

The Netcompany Ineos squad for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Netcompany Ineos)

Arensman and Bernal will co-lead Netcompany Ineos's GC ambitions. Bernal won the 2021 Giro and seemed on track to peak in May after finishing second at the Tour of the Alps. Arensman won two mountain stages at the 2025 Tour de France, boosting his confidence and placing third in the Tour of the Alps.

"They’re going well and super-motivated to go there, race hard and get the most out of it," Thomas said.

"We’ve got a strong team around them who can be competitive on all types of terrain. We’ll be looking to go and race aggressively and get as much from it as possible. There’s a long individual TT, which is a big focus for us and will also be important for the GC. The team has started really well, so we’re looking at continuing that momentum.

“So much can happen in the Giro – the weather is often a factor and the terrain makes it hard as well – especially with a final week that’s always super-difficult. Things can go right or wrong pretty quickly, so it’s about being adaptable and ready for those moments."

Both Bernal and Arensman played down any rivalry. The road will likely decide who emerges as the team's best-placed GC rider.

"I’m coming into the Giro in a good place and really motivated for this race," Arensman said.

"Sharing leadership with Egan gives us strength, and we’ve got a team that can support us throughout. For me, it’s about being consistent, staying focused each day and taking opportunities when they come."

Bernal said, “The Giro is always a special race for me, and I’m excited to be back racing it again, and with this group of riders.

"I feel calm, well prepared and motivated to be competitive again. We have a strong group and that gives us confidence, so we’ll race together and aim to be up there in the GC."

Filippo Ganna will target the stage 10 time trial along the Tuscan coast and other opportunities, while helping the team's GC hopes.

“The Giro for me is always incredibly special, and such a source of pride for every Italian," Ganna, the only Italian in the Netcompany Ineos line-up, said.

"I’m really happy about the opportunity that the individual time trial in Tuscany presents to go for a win, and there’s also a stage finish close to my parents' home, which will be very special.

"We have clear ambitions for the GC and I’ll give everything to support that, while also taking my chances when they come."