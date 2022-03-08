Tirreno-Adriatico: Tim Merlier wins stage 2

Image 1 of 15 Maglia ciclamino wearer Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 2 of 15 Stage 1 winner and race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 3 of 15 Mark Padun and the jersey holders during a moment of silence for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 4 of 15 The peloton rolls out in Camaiore (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 5 of 15 An overhead look at the riders at the start (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 6 of 15 The break of the day, featuring exclusively Italian ProTeams (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 7 of 15 The peloton stretched out mid-stage (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 8 of 15 Pogacar in the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 9 of 15 UAE Team Emirates work on behalf of Pogacar (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 10 of 15 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 11 of 15 Italian sprinters Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) share a joke (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 12 of 15 The peloton racing through the hills of Tuscany (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 13 of 15 World champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 14 of 15 The peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 15 of 15 Tim Merlier wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) took his first win of the season after out-sprinting Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) for the first road stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Sovicille.

The Belgian jumped out of Peter Sagan's (TotalEnergies) wheel in the closing metres of the 219-kilometre stage to take a clear victory, while Kooij edged out Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) in a photo finish for second place.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 9 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team