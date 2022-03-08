Tirreno-Adriatico: Tim Merlier wins stage 2

By published

Belgian tops Kooij, Groves and Sagan as Ganna keeps race lead

Image 1 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Maglia ciclamino wearer Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 2 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stage 1 winner and race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 3 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - INEOS Grenadiers) - Mark Padun (UKR - EF Education - EasyPost) - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mark Padun and the jersey holders during a moment of silence for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 4 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Scenery - Peloton - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton rolls out in Camaiore (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 5 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Scenery - Peloton - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

An overhead look at the riders at the start (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 6 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Francesco Gavazzi (ITA - EOLO - Kometa) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The break of the day, featuring exclusively Italian ProTeams (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 7 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton stretched out mid-stage (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 8 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Pogacar in the peloton (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 9 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

UAE Team Emirates work on behalf of Pogacar (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 10 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Caleb Ewan (AUS - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 11 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Elia Viviani (ITA - INEOS Grenadiers) - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - Israel - Premier Tech) photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Italian sprinters Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) share a joke (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 12 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton racing through the hills of Tuscany (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 13 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 14 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Scenery - Peloton - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Image 15 of 15

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Tim Merlier (BEL - Alpecin - Fenix) - Olav Kooij (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Kaden Groves (AUS - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tim Merlier wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) took his first win of the season after out-sprinting Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) for the first road stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Sovicille.
The Belgian jumped out of Peter Sagan's (TotalEnergies) wheel in the closing metres of the 219-kilometre stage to take a clear victory, while Kooij edged out Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) in a photo finish for second place.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
2Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
4Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
5Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
9Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5:40:40
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:11
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:24
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:25
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:28
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
9Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39
10Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews