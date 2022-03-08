Tirreno-Adriatico: Tim Merlier wins stage 2
By Daniel Ostanek published
Belgian tops Kooij, Groves and Sagan as Ganna keeps race lead
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) took his first win of the season after out-sprinting Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) for the first road stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Sovicille.
The Belgian jumped out of Peter Sagan's (TotalEnergies) wheel in the closing metres of the 219-kilometre stage to take a clear victory, while Kooij edged out Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) in a photo finish for second place.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|9
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|5:40:40
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:25
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:28
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|9
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:39
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
