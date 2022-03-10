Tirreno-Adriatico: Pogacar powers away to win stage 4 in Bellante

Tour de France champion steals the show and race lead in attack-filled finale

Image 1 of 21

SIENA ITALY MARCH 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning during the Eroica 16th Strade Bianche 2022 Mens Elite a 184km one day race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo 321m StradeBianche WorldTour on March 05 2022 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Ben Swift (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Ben Swift (Ineos) on the Pogacar train
Image 3 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The breakaway rides through some leftover snow
Image 4 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Marc Soler (ESP - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mark Cavendish hands a bottle to Julian Alaphilippe
Image 6 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Race leader Filippo Ganna
Image 7 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Image 8 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Scenery - Peloton - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico
Image 9 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Scenery - Ascoli Piceno - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 21

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 4th stage Cascata delle Marmore - Bellante 202 km - 10/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 LR Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team and Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team compete in the breakaway during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 4
Image 12 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Warren Barguil of France and Team Arka Samsic competes in the breakaway during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Warren Barguil in the breakaway
Image 13 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education Easypost competes in the breakaway during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jonathan Caicedo in the breakaway with Tsabu Grmay
Image 14 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 LR Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education Easypost and Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Ethiopia and Team BikeExchange Jayco compete in the breakaway during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tsabu Grmay (BikeExchange-Jayco) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Einer Rubio (Movistar) leads the escape
Image 16 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Lilian Calmejane of France and AG2R Citroen Team competes in the breakaway during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lilian Calmejane (AG2R)
Image 17 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Filippo Ganna (Ineos) in the leader's jersey
Image 18 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe
Image 19 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze of Argentina and UAE Team Emirates with teammates lead The Peloton during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 A general view of the peloton passing through a snowy mountain landscape during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 21

BELLANTE ITALY MARCH 10 A general view of the peloton passing through a snowy mountain landscape during the 57th TirrenoAdriatico 2022 Stage 4 a 202km stage from Cascata delle Marmore to Bellante 345m TirrenoAdriatico WorldTour on March 10 2022 in Bellante Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:39
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14:36:47
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:09
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21
4Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:36
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:43
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:45
7Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:50
8Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56
9Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:02
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

