Tirreno-Adriatico: Pogacar powers away to win stage 4 in Bellante
By Patrick Fletcher published
Tour de France champion steals the show and race lead in attack-filled finale
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:39
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14:36:47
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|4
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:36
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:43
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:45
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:02
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
