Itzulia Basque Country 2025
Date
April 7-12, 2025
Start location
Vitoria-Gasteiz
Finish location
Eibar
Distance
870.2 kilometres
Category
Men's WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Itzulia Basque Country results
Stage 6: João Almeida claims final stage and overall victory/As it happened
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) clinched the final victory and a second stage win on a day when he and his squad dominated from beginning to end. After controlling a large, dangerous break and reeling in stage 5 winner Ben Healy in the last 20 kilometres, Almeida powered away with Enric Mas (Movistar) in the very rugged finale then outsprinted the Spaniard for his second triumph in three days, and the overall.
Stage 5: Ben Healy solos to victory on stage 5 / As it happened
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) showed his pre-Ardennes Classics form with a solo victory on stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country 2025, riding away from his breakaway companions for 55 kilometres. João Almeida held onto the race lead as Healy was not a GC threat at almost 20 minutes behind.
Stage 4: João Almeida rides away from rivals on final climb to deliver solo stage 4 victory / As it happened
A single powerful mountain attack by João Almeida saw the Portuguese star solo to both stage 4 win and the overall lead in Itzulia Basque Country. He rode away from his rivals on the last climb of the day, 13 kilometres from the line, then comfortably handled the fast, technical drop down to the finish in Markina-Xemein.
Stage 3: Alex Aranburu awarded stage 3 victory after brief relegation / As it happened
The first rider to pass across the finish line was Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), but his celebration of a stage victory was taken away, briefly, and second-placed Romain Grégoire of Groupama-FDJ was recognised as the victor. Officials relegated Aranburu for going the 'wrong' way at a final roundabout in the final kilometre, then reversed that decision when it was determined the official race book had marked a right turn, the direction that Aranburu took. The GC lead was retained by Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep), who snatched valuable bonus seconds by finishing close behind Grégoire.
Stage 2: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 / As it happened
Caleb Ewan (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the victory in the bunch sprint on stage 2, easily besting Luca van Boven (Intermarché-Wanty) and Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale). Max Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) continued as race leader.
Stage 1: Max Schachmann pulls out ITT win over João Almeida / As it happened
German Max Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) prevailed in the opening stage by less than one second ahead of favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) in the 18.7 kilometre individual time trial in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third one second behind.
Itzulia Basque Country start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Itzulia Basque Country teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Jayco-AlUla
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal-Quickstep
- Team Picnic-PostNl
- UAE Team Emirates XRG
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- XDS Astana Team
- TotalEnergies
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Kern Pharma
- Burgos Burpellet BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Tudor Pro Cycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
