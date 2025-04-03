Swipe to scroll horizontally Itzulia Basque Country overview Date April 7-12, 2025 Start location Vitoria-Gasteiz Finish location Eibar Distance 870.2 kilometres Category Men's WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Itzulia Basque Country Previous winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Healy en route to victory on stage 5 of Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images) Almeida wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) rides across the line first on stage 3, and was deemed the winner after a brief relegation was reversed (Image credit: Getty Images) Caleb Ewan of Ineso Grenadiers wins stage 2 in Lodosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Max Schachmann of Soudal-QuickStep earns the first Yellow leader jersey with victory in the stage 1 individual time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 6: João Almeida claims final stage and overall victory/As it happened

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) clinched the final victory and a second stage win on a day when he and his squad dominated from beginning to end. After controlling a large, dangerous break and reeling in stage 5 winner Ben Healy in the last 20 kilometres, Almeida powered away with Enric Mas (Movistar) in the very rugged finale then outsprinted the Spaniard for his second triumph in three days, and the overall.



Stage 5: Ben Healy solos to victory on stage 5 / As it happened

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) showed his pre-Ardennes Classics form with a solo victory on stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country 2025, riding away from his breakaway companions for 55 kilometres. João Almeida held onto the race lead as Healy was not a GC threat at almost 20 minutes behind.

Stage 4: João Almeida rides away from rivals on final climb to deliver solo stage 4 victory / As it happened

A single powerful mountain attack by João Almeida saw the Portuguese star solo to both stage 4 win and the overall lead in Itzulia Basque Country. He rode away from his rivals on the last climb of the day, 13 kilometres from the line, then comfortably handled the fast, technical drop down to the finish in Markina-Xemein.

Stage 3: Alex Aranburu awarded stage 3 victory after brief relegation / As it happened

The first rider to pass across the finish line was Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), but his celebration of a stage victory was taken away, briefly, and second-placed Romain Grégoire of Groupama-FDJ was recognised as the victor. Officials relegated Aranburu for going the 'wrong' way at a final roundabout in the final kilometre, then reversed that decision when it was determined the official race book had marked a right turn, the direction that Aranburu took. The GC lead was retained by Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep), who snatched valuable bonus seconds by finishing close behind Grégoire.

Stage 2: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 / As it happened

Caleb Ewan (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the victory in the bunch sprint on stage 2, easily besting Luca van Boven (Intermarché-Wanty) and Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale). Max Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) continued as race leader.

Stage 1: Max Schachmann pulls out ITT win over João Almeida / As it happened

German Max Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) prevailed in the opening stage by less than one second ahead of favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) in the 18.7 kilometre individual time trial in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third one second behind.

