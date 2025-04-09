Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 Live - The first major test for the GC riders
The peloton take on 156.6km from Zarautz to Beasain
2025 Itzulia Basque Country - Everything you need to know
2025 Itzulia Basque Country startlist
Race situation
The peloton is all together.
Half an hour until the race is scheduled to officially start. There is a neutralised section for the riders to take first, though.
Another rider to leave the race today is yesterday's stage winner, Caleb Ewan (Ineos Grenadiers). With no more sprint stages in he race, it makes sense for the Australian fast man to leave after getting his win.
Unfortunately, after crashing yesterday, Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) has abandoned the race.
🇪🇸 #Itzulia2025Following his crash during the second stage of Itzulia Basque Country, Victor Campenaerts will not be starting today’s stage.We wish Victor a speedy recovery. 🍀April 9, 2025
Today's stage goes from Zarautz and finishes in Beasain after 156.3km over very hill terrain. There are seven categorised climbs along the route with the final climb being Lazkaomendi (1.4km with an average gradient of 10% max of 18%) topping out with 5km to the finish.
Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report on stage three of the Itzulia Basque Country 2025.
