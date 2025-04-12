João Almeida defends lead in tough Itzulia Basque Country final stage - LIVE

Refresh

Schachmann also came down in the crash, but he and Van Wilder have now made it back to the peloton.

Izua (4.1km, 9%) The peloton is splitting as the climb starts. McNulty continues to drive on.

Callum Scotson bridges over to the leaders, but just as he gets there Healy accelerates again.

Up front, Healy and Dani Martínez have gone clear.

McNulty is still on the front up a steep ascent prior to the next climb.

There is a crash for Ilan van Wilder and Maxim van Gils as the peloton go through town.

The riders are weaving through the narrow streets of Eibar now on the approach to the Izua. This could be the key climb of the race.

Jordan Jegat nipped off the front of the lead group to take three seconds in the intermediate sprint.

The pace is rapid in the peloton and the lead has been cut to under a minute now. The lead group may not survive the next climb.

Movistar have wrestled the lead away from UAE in the peloton. Enric Mas is sitting in 8th place overall and the Spanish team would like to see him move up the rankings.



It's a key point in the stage as the teams look to position their leaders ahead of the Izua climb.

The leaders are approaching the first of two intermediate sprints of the stage. Their lead has dropped to 1:25.

The next climb is Izua, which the peloton are re-visiting after it featured in the finale of stage four. That was the decisive climb of that stage, and perhaps the whole race. Almeida went solo there and won the day by 28 seconds. Here's our full report from that day to jog your memory. Itzulia Basque Country: João Almeida rides away from rivals on final climb to deliver solo stage 4 victory, takes overall race lead

Hirschi being reeled in by the group now. The leaders will be on the next categorised climb in 10 kilometres.

Bauke Mollema has been absorbed by the peloton. He was dropped on the wet descent.

A few riders have come back to the peloton during this lull in the action. It's now a group of around 60.

The riders will be pleased that this rain has now subsided. Euria #Itzulia2025v-era heldu da ☔🎥 @eitbkirolak 🏆@bancosabadell#Itzulia2025 pic.twitter.com/icpW5Hi14SApril 12, 2025

Hirschi may or may not have intended to get away from the group on that descent, but he is pushing on now. It's a 20-second lead for the Swiss rider over the chase group.

The peloton took the descent cautiously and Hirschi's lead is now 1:48 over the peloton.

The riders are now off the descent and on flatter, drier roads.

Hirschi has taken more risks than others on the descent and now leads solo.

Armirail won the points on top of the Karabieta and has made the KOM classification his own. As long as he finishes, he will be on the podium in Eibar.

The rain has eased but the roads are now extremely damp.

Next up after the descent is the longest gap between climbs of the whole stage with around 20km of valley road.

The lead group are descending very gingerly down the other side of the Karabieta.

65km to go The gap is down to 1:10 now as McNulty continues to push on in the chase.

The leaders crest the Karabieta.

The rain is really pelting the riders now. This could have a big impact on the race with several technical descents till to come.

The breakaway is working well together (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rain has started to pour.

It's tough out there. Seven more riders have withdrawn including Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor).

2km to go on this climb at the gap to the front has dipped below 90 seconds.

UAE looks very strong at the front of the peloton will almost their entire team still around Almeida. Just behind them are Soudal-QuickStep and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

There were in the lead group earlier, but Movistar's Pablo Castrillo and Gregor Mühlberger have abandoned the stage.

After attacking each other for most of the stage so far, the lead group are now working well together.

The gap is falling on this climb. The leaders now have 1:45 as Guillermo Martinez works on the front of the group in support of Picnic-PostNL team-mate Warren Barguil.

70km to go It's Brandon McNulty on the front of the peloton now as UAE begin to turn the screw.

Karabieta (6.5km, 6.5%) The riders start the only category two climb of the day as the advantage of the lead group drops to two minutes.

A bit of a re-shuffling at the front now. The chasing group has caught the front four, but Kuss, Juaristi and Pickering have been dropped. It's a group of 11 at the front now with a lead of 2:20.

The riders are on a shallow descent now approaching the fifth climb of today's seven.

Jegat is now provisionally on the overall podium with the group's lead over the peloton sitting at 2:46.

Healy, Jegat and Martínez have quickly caught Amirail on that uncategorised rise. They closed the gap quickly to the Frenchman.

As one might expect, UAE Team Emirates have held the break to a small advantage for much of the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Spaniard Igor Arrieta on the front of the peloton in support of leader João Almeida.

Jegat, Healy and Martínez have attacked away from the chase group. All three have been very active already today.

The Frenchman is now 55 seconds ahead of the chase group which currently numbers 13.

Amarail is now descending through the town of Mallabia before taking on another uncategorised hill

Almeida is being attentive in the peloton, sitting fifth-wheel in the peloton behind four team-mates.

80km to go In classic Basque fashion, these uncategorised climbs look tough

The riders are now on the descent of the Trabakua. There are a couple of uncategorised climbs now which will also feature in the finale of the stage.

Amirail's lead has grown to just under three minutes

85km to go The gap is holding steady halfway up the Trabakua.

Amirail has been solo for around 20km now (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chase group are falling further behind the leading Frenchman. He now enjoys a lead of over a minute. Amirail may not win the stage today, but he is certainly making sure that he will hold onto the KOM jersey at the end of this race.

Amirial is growing his advantage over the chase. He is now 45 seconds ahead. This is his favoured terrain, though, the climbers in the group behind will look to close the gap on the hills to come.

Trabakua is one of the easier climbs of the day. The riders will face it twice today. It will also be the final categorised test of the stage.

Trabakua (3.3km, 6.8%) Amirail's lead over the peloton has grown to 2:30 at the bottom of Trabakua.

Amirail now has a 35 second advantage over a group of 12 chasers which includes Healy, Jegat, Kuss and Mollema.

TotalEnergies' Jordan Jegat still stands to gain a lot if he can stay away from the peloton. He is virtually moving from 16th to 6th on GC at the moment.

The gap to the lead is now the largest it has been all day at 2:15. Cofidis' Sergio Samitier has been dropped from the third group.

Amirail has around 10 seconds on the chasing group of seven. The rest of the breakaway is another 30 seconds behind.

The riders are on the approach to the fourth climb of the day, the Trabakua. This hill was used on the third stage of the 2023 Tour de France.

🇪🇸 #Itzulia2025Vamos Dani! In the break on the final day 💥 pic.twitter.com/6ehQf7v6ThApril 12, 2025

Ineos Grenadiers' Axel Laurance has been caught by the peloton.

100km to go The gap to the lead is now 1:50

Leader of the King of the Mountains classification Bruno Amirail now leads solo on the descent.

It all appears to be coming back together at the front of the race.

Three more riders join the front of the race. They are Bruno Amirail and a pair of Basque riders: Ion Izagirre and Txomin Juaristi.

The Kuss group has now joined the leaders, making it five at the front. Their advantage over the chasers is not significant, so it may come back together before the next climb.

It's a fairly long and shallow descent off the Krabelin. After that is around 8 kilometres of flat before the fourth climb of the day.

Martínes and Healy still hold a small advantage over Scotson, Jegat and Kuss. A larger chasing group is around 20 seconds behind the leaders as they begin the descent.

Pablo Castrillo struggled to keep up with the group and he has been caught by the peloton.

The leaders are about to crest over the top of the Krabelin.

Marc Hirschi and Axel Laurance descending the Azurki earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing is for certain: Ben Healy is on good form. After his long solo win yesterday, he looks like one of the strongest in the breakaway again today.

The leaders are now 1:40 ahead of the peloton.

So much action up front in this stage, and we're only a third of the way in.

Dani Martinez and Ben Healy bridge across to Jegat and Kuss and then move past them. They lead ahead of a group of three which also contains Callum Scotson.

Jordan Jegat and Sepp Kuss have broken away from the group on the steepest pitches of the climb.

The advantage for the leaders has stabilised now at 1:15. UAE don't want to bring this all the way back, but they do want to keep it under control.

110km to go The riders are half way up Krabelin now and are on the steepest section.

UAE are lifting the pace on this climb. The break's advantage is down to just over a minute.

Krabelin is a vicious climb, and a regular feature in this race. The third and fourth kilometres both rise above 12%. It's a good launching pad for any rider from the peloton who wants to kick on.

Krabelin (5km, 9.4%) Time for the third climb of the day, and the second first category ascent. The leaders have an advantage of 1:55.

Vervaeke and De Pretto seem to be heading for the same fate as Carthy. They are now more than a minute adrift from the leading group of 20.

Hugh Carthy was chasing to make it up to the leading group, but he has now been caught by the peloton.

The break pushes on through the Basque countryside (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leaders are now off the descent. There are 7 kilometres of flat valley road now before the Krabelin climb. The break's lead has edged over two minutes for the first time.

122km to go The riders are on the bottom section of the descent now.

Guillermo Martinez, Jordan Jegat and Ben Healy push on up the Azurki climb to force the breakaway clear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates are keeping things controlled at the front of the bunch as the lead grows slowly towards two minutes.

Jegat is the best-placed rider from this break, but realistically he is no threat to Almeida. What UAE Team Emirates may be worried about is the fact that Florian Lipowitz has a strong team-mate in there in the form of Dani Martinez. 5th-placed Mattias Skjelmose also has Bauke Mollema in the move to help him later on in the stage.

Vervaeke and De Pretto seem to have been dropped at the top of the climb. The break are now descending the Azurki before a few kilometres of valley road takes them to the next climb.

Here's the full composition of the group which looks to have established itself over the peloton now:



Axel Laurance, Bauke Mollema, Finlay Pickering, Ion Izagirre, Sergio Samitier, Bruno Amirail, Callum Scotson, Dani Martinez, Pablo Castrillo, Gregor Mühlberger, Ben Healy, Jordan Jegat, Warren Barguil, Guillermo Martinez, Romain Grégoire, Txomin Juaristi, Louis Vervaeke, Unai Iribar, Davide de Pretto, Christopher Juul-Jensen, Sepp Kuss, Marc Hirschi. Hugh Carthy is try to chase across, but is 45 seconds behind at the moment.

Davide de Pretto was the man in the middle, but he has now made it up to the front as well. Yesterday's stage winner Ben Healy is there too as is Jordan Jegat who sits in 16th overall.

There are 21 riders up the road and one chasing in between. Their advantage has grown to over a minute.

This group is getting big now with more than 20 riders reported to be in there. They have a 30 second advantage.

An early unsuccessful attack on the first climb of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers' Axel Laurance is in a move of 15 off the front. Bauke Mollema, Finlay Pickering and Bruno Amirail are also there. They have a slender advantage. Laurance is just 3:41 down on GC, so it's possible that UAE will look to bring him back.

The attacks are flying now on the steepest section of the Azurki.

Here are the jersey wearers on the start-line earlier today (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is the peloton after the start in Eibar. #Itzulia2025 🇪🇸El kilómetro 0️⃣, a vista de pájaro 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sCN2p7HSL7April 12, 2025

The Azurki has a two-kilometre section in the middle that is above 10%. It's a tough climb.

Azurki (5.1km, 7.4%) Climb number two for the day is already upon us. The peloton is still altogether.

Mountain Classification leader Bruno Amirail (Groupama-FDJ) attacked off the front of the peloton to claim maximum point on the Elkorrieta. He leads Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) in that competition by seven points.

💛 Ready for one last battle at #Itzulia2025!#WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/DoS2iLkKZeApril 12, 2025

No successful moves yet on the opening climb. However, after a short and shallow descent, the riders bounce straight into the first category climb of Azurki. This is where the action could kick off.



Will anyone in the battle for the overall look to go early?

This climb gets steeper as it goes. The final 500 metres are above 9%.

Elkorrieta (2.5km, 6.2%) Uriarte is caught as the climbing begins.

Uriarte is still out there alone as Hessmann and Janssens are caught by the peloton with a kilometre to go to the opening climb.

Five riders didn't take the start today. They are Louis Barré, Alexander Kamp, Tom Paquot, Luca van Boven (all Intermarché-Wanty) and Fabien Weiss (Tudor).

The big riders are looking to gain an advantage before the first climb. Jimmy Janssens joins Hessman in pursuit of the lone leading Spaniard

Uriarte's lead has grown to 20 seconds as Movistar's Michel Hessmann looks to jump across.

There are five kilometres to go to the first climb of the day

There's an early attack from Equip Kern Pharma's Diego Uriarte. He is solo with a ten second lead.

Almeida's most likely rival today looking at how each rider has climbed this week is Florian Lipowitz. Here's what he had to say before the race got underway: "It will be a super hard day and a fight from the start. We will see how the legs are. It will be up to the legs who can win today and Almeida is really strong. The whole level of the bunch is super high and I think a lot of guys are fighting for the podium. I hope I have the legs to stay there and fight."

153.4km to go The riders are off for the final stage of Itzulia Basque Country 2025!

We're moments away from the official start of the race. Those looking to go into the breakaway will be eyeing up the Elkorrieta climb after 10km of racing to build an advantage.

Here's what leader Joao Almeida had to say before the start: "I think it's a good place to be, starting the final day with the yellow jersey. We will do our best and see how it goes." "It's my first Itzulia so everything is new for me. Usually the queen stage is the hardest stage so I'm prepared for the worst." "I've been showing good legs. I been, I think, the strongest in the race. Of course so many things can happen and I need to stay focussed and give my best like always."

Here is a full run-down of the categorised climbs on the menu for today (although there are also a fair few uncategorised ascents too):



After 13.7km - Elkorrieta (2.5km, 6.2%) 24.4km - Azurki (5.1km, 7.4%) 47.5km - Krabelin (5km, 9.4%) 69.4km - Trabakua (3.3km, 6.8%) 88.7km - Karabieta (6.5km, 6.5%) 116km - Izua (4.1km,9%) 135.7km - Trabakua (3.3km, 6.8%)

Neutralised Start The riders have rolled off into the neutral zone.