Itzulia Basque Country: Alex Aranburu slips away on late attack to win hilly stage 3
Romain Grégoire second while Max Schachmann retains leader's jersey with third place
Faultless descending, a well-calculated late solo attack and a small slice of luck allowed Spanish National Champion Alex Aranburu to capture the ultra-hilly stage 3 of the Itzulia Basque Country on Wednesday.
On a day of breathless, non-stop racing featuring multiple GC skirmishes, overall contender Joao Almeida launched what seemed to be a stage-winning attack on the unnervingly technical descent off the ultra-steep Lazkaomendi climb.
However, a miscalculation by the Portuguese star on a roundabout allowed Aranburu to tear past Almeida, and he powered on through the twisting final kilometre to capture the second Itzulia Basque Country stage of his career.
Three seconds later, Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) led home a much reduced lead peloton of 11 riders, with race leader Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep) completing a very effective defence of his yellow jersey by taking third on the line.
More to come ...
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
