Itzulia Basque Country: Alex Aranburu slips away on late attack to win hilly stage 3

Itzulia Basque Country: Alex Aranburu of Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner

Faultless descending, a well-calculated late solo attack and a small slice of luck allowed Spanish National Champion Alex Aranburu to capture the ultra-hilly stage 3 of the Itzulia Basque Country on Wednesday.

On a day of breathless, non-stop racing featuring multiple GC skirmishes, overall contender Joao Almeida launched what seemed to be a stage-winning attack on the unnervingly technical descent off the ultra-steep Lazkaomendi climb.

However, a miscalculation by the Portuguese star on a roundabout allowed Aranburu to tear past Almeida, and he powered on through the twisting final kilometre to capture the second Itzulia Basque Country stage of his career.

Three seconds later, Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) led home a much reduced lead peloton of 11 riders, with race leader Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep) completing a very effective defence of his yellow jersey by taking third on the line.

Race leader Max Schachmann of Soudal-QuickStep heads to the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Results

