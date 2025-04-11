Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 - LIVE

The peloton tackles 172.3km hilly race from Urduña to Gernika-Lumo

Itzulia Basque Country 2025 stage 5

Itzulia Basque Country 2025 stage 5 (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country 2025)

130KM TO GO

URDUNA SPAIN APRIL 11 LR Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates XRG Yellow Leader Jersey Marc Soler of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Soudal QuickStep Green Points Jersey and Brieuc Rolland of France and Team Groupama FDJ Blue Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 5 a 1723km stage from Urduna to Urduna UCIWT on April 11 2025 in Urduna Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

URDUNA SPAIN APRIL 11 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Tudor Pro Cycling Team leads the breakaway during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 5 a 1723km stage from Urduna to Urduna UCIWT on April 11 2025 in Urduna Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

That gap continues to grow. It’s now up to 2-43.

140KM TO GO

URDUNA SPAIN APRIL 11 A general view of the peloton competing during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 5 a 1723km stage from Urduna to Urduna UCIWT on April 11 2025 in Urduna Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Axel Zingle has abandoned the race.

Here’s the updated KOM standings after the first climb. Armirail will be on a mission to try and reclaim the jersey from Marc Soler:

Whereas the other five riders are all over 20 minutes down on GC, Barguil is more of a threat, in 25th at 4-52. You still would have thought that he’s far enough down for the GC teams not to feel obliged to chase him down, though.

150KM TO GO

The leaders have been joined by Julian Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil. 

LAS CAMPAS

These are all very strong riders in punchy terrain, and, crucially, they are all way down on GC, at over 20 minutes. Will they therefore be let go by the peloton?

A new break has formed, with a lead of over 10 seconds, and it's another strong one - Bilbao, Healy, Armirail and Baudin.

URDUNA SPAIN APRIL 11 LR Bastien Tronchon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team and Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost compete in the breakaway during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 5 a 1723km stage from Urduna to Urduna UCIWT on April 11 2025 in Urduna Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

However, they have been unsuccessful - the peloton has brought them back and the race is all together again.

These specialist climbers are using the gradients of the uncategorised rise they are currently ascending to try and go clear and establish a lead.

They’ve been joined by a handful more riders, including some potentially dangerous names in the GC race - Santiago Buitrago (15th at 2-47) and Pablo Castrillo (19th at 3-42).

160KM TO GO

The other four have now also been caught, despite getting a lead of over ten seconds. 

An uphill section has proven too much for Wirtgen and Delbove, who have dropped out of the lead group and back into the peloton.

They are: Rob Stannard, Alexander Kamp, Luic Wirtgen, Joris Delbove, Bastian Tronchon and Samuele Battistella. 

6 riders have attacked.

Two riders have pulled out of the race overnight: Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike). The latter has looked far from the man who has displayed such great form recently to win the Coppi e Bartali.

OFFICIAL START

URDUNA SPAIN APRIL 11 Joao Almeida of Portugal Igor Arrieta of Spain Vegard Stake Laengen of Norway Isaac Del Toro of Mexico Felix Grossschartner of Austria Brandon Mcnulty of United States Marc Soler of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG prior to the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 5 a 1723km stage from Urduna to Urduna UCIWT on April 11 2025 in Urduna Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders are at the unofficial start in Urduña, and will make their way through the neutralised one to the real start shortly.

In regards to the GC race, the situation is much clearer now than it was 24 hours ago. João Almeida seized control of the race with his decisive victory yesterday, and now has a 30 second lead ahead of Max Schachmann and 38 seconds on Florian Lipowitz. He and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG line-up can now afford to ride on the defensive, and it’s up to the others to attack if they want to depose him.

The last of those four climbs comes about 70km from the finish, but the more decisive rise in the race could be the 5km effort at 6.4% that’s crested with just 15km left to ride. This might not seem at first glance as difficult as the last two days, but there could yet be GC action.

It’s the penultimate day of this year’s Itzulia Basque Country and, on brand for the race, it’s another hilly one. Though the official number of four categorised climbs is fewer than the seven the riders were up against on each of the last two stages, there are plenty of uncategorised rises in between to complicate matters.

Hello and welcome to stage five of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country.

