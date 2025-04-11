Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 - LIVE

Refresh

130KM TO GO The break's lead has plateaued at 2-30.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here were the jersey wearers at the start of the day - Almeida in yellow, Soler in polka-dots, Schachmann in green and Rolland as best young rider.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the break of the day, being led by Alaphilippe.

That gap continues to grow. It’s now up to 2-43.

140KM TO GO No doubt about it now, we have our break of the day. The peloton has sat up, and allowed the leading sextet a lead of over two minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Axel Zingle has abandoned the race.

Here’s the updated KOM standings after the first climb. Armirail will be on a mission to try and reclaim the jersey from Marc Soler: 1 Marc Soler 21 points 2 Bruno Armirail 16 3 João Almeida 10 4 Enric Mas 9

Whereas the other five riders are all over 20 minutes down on GC, Barguil is more of a threat, in 25th at 4-52. You still would have thought that he’s far enough down for the GC teams not to feel obliged to chase him down, though.

150KM TO GO It's looking for for this leading group of 6. They've built a lead of 45 seconds over the peloton.

The leaders have been joined by Julian Alaphilippe and Warren Barguil.

LAS CAMPAS This group has taken the points at the top of the first official climb of the day, the category three Las Campas. Healy was first to the top, followed by Armirail and Bilbao.

These are all very strong riders in punchy terrain, and, crucially, they are all way down on GC, at over 20 minutes. Will they therefore be let go by the peloton?

A new break has formed, with a lead of over 10 seconds, and it's another strong one - Bilbao, Healy, Armirail and Baudin.

(Image credit: Getty Images) This was the first break to form up the road, featuring Battistella, Kamp and co. It looked promising, as a strong group containing no GC threats, but was not allowed to form the day's break.

However, they have been unsuccessful - the peloton has brought them back and the race is all together again.

These specialist climbers are using the gradients of the uncategorised rise they are currently ascending to try and go clear and establish a lead.

They’ve been joined by a handful more riders, including some potentially dangerous names in the GC race - Santiago Buitrago (15th at 2-47) and Pablo Castrillo (19th at 3-42).

160KM TO GO Archie Ryan and Gianmarco Garofoli are the latest riders to have a go at getting into the break. They have a gap of about 5 seconds.

The other four have now also been caught, despite getting a lead of over ten seconds.

An uphill section has proven too much for Wirtgen and Delbove, who have dropped out of the lead group and back into the peloton.

They are: Rob Stannard, Alexander Kamp, Luic Wirtgen, Joris Delbove, Bastian Tronchon and Samuele Battistella.

6 riders have attacked.

Two riders have pulled out of the race overnight: Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike). The latter has looked far from the man who has displayed such great form recently to win the Coppi e Bartali.

OFFICIAL START And we're off!

(Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates-XRG at day’s presentation in Urduña. They have a very strong squad to help defend the yellow jersey, with the likes of Marc Soler, Brandon McNulty and Isaac del Toro to use as domestiques.

The riders are at the unofficial start in Urduña, and will make their way through the neutralised one to the real start shortly.

In regards to the GC race, the situation is much clearer now than it was 24 hours ago. João Almeida seized control of the race with his decisive victory yesterday, and now has a 30 second lead ahead of Max Schachmann and 38 seconds on Florian Lipowitz. He and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG line-up can now afford to ride on the defensive, and it’s up to the others to attack if they want to depose him.

The last of those four climbs comes about 70km from the finish, but the more decisive rise in the race could be the 5km effort at 6.4% that’s crested with just 15km left to ride. This might not seem at first glance as difficult as the last two days, but there could yet be GC action.

It’s the penultimate day of this year’s Itzulia Basque Country and, on brand for the race, it’s another hilly one. Though the official number of four categorised climbs is fewer than the seven the riders were up against on each of the last two stages, there are plenty of uncategorised rises in between to complicate matters.