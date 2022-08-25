GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT 2022

GP de Plouay 2022 Overview

Image 1 of 1 Mavi Garcia wins 2022 Classic Lorient Agglomeration in Plouay (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)

Spanish road champion Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) won the GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT in a two-up sprint against Amber Kraak (Team Jumbo-Visma). Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) won the sprint for third place in Plouay, France.

As the final one-day race on the Women's WorldTour, García earned the first Women's WorldTour one-day victory of her career.

García and Kraak had gone on the chase of solo escapee Sara Martín (Movistar Team) with 35 km to go and were joined by 11 other riders on the finishing circuit around Plouay where they caught Martín. In the final 1.5km from the finish, the García made her winning move with Kraak.

The one-day race celebrated its 20th anniversary having held its inaugural edition in 2002. It has been a long-standing part of the women's racing calendar and a staple on the Women's World Cup before being added to the Women's WorldTour upon the series' inception in 2016.

GP de Plouay 2022 Route

GP de Plouay 2022 - Map and Profile (Image credit: GP de Plouay)

Organisers have introduced a new parcours for this year's edition with a 159.5km route that includes a larger 127km loop, followed by 2.5 laps of a 11.7km local circuit around Plouay. The overall elevation remains the same from last year's circuit-style race at just over 2,100m.

GP de Plouay 2022 Teams

Liv Racing Xstra

Team SD Worx

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

InstaFund Racing

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team DSM

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Human Powered Health

Movistar Team

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team ADQ

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team

Cofidis Women Team

St Michel - Auber93

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Emotional.fr-Tornatech-GSC Blagnac VS31

IBCT

Le Col-Wahoo

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Valcar-Travel & Service