GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT 2022
Top-tier peloton to contest final one-day Women's WorldTour event of the season in France
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
GP de Plouay 2022 Overview
Mavi García wins the Classic Lorient Agglomération
Spanish road champion Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) won the GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT in a two-up sprint against Amber Kraak (Team Jumbo-Visma). Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) won the sprint for third place in Plouay, France.
As the final one-day race on the Women's WorldTour, García earned the first Women's WorldTour one-day victory of her career.
García and Kraak had gone on the chase of solo escapee Sara Martín (Movistar Team) with 35 km to go and were joined by 11 other riders on the finishing circuit around Plouay where they caught Martín. In the final 1.5km from the finish, the García made her winning move with Kraak.
The one-day race celebrated its 20th anniversary having held its inaugural edition in 2002. It has been a long-standing part of the women's racing calendar and a staple on the Women's World Cup before being added to the Women's WorldTour upon the series' inception in 2016.
GP de Plouay 2022 Route
Organisers have introduced a new parcours for this year's edition with a 159.5km route that includes a larger 127km loop, followed by 2.5 laps of a 11.7km local circuit around Plouay. The overall elevation remains the same from last year's circuit-style race at just over 2,100m.
GP de Plouay 2022 Teams
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Team SD Worx
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- InstaFund Racing
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Team DSM
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Human Powered Health
- Movistar Team
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team ADQ
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Cofidis Women Team
- St Michel - Auber93
- Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Emotional.fr-Tornatech-GSC Blagnac VS31
- IBCT
- Le Col-Wahoo
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Valcar-Travel & Service
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.