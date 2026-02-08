UAE Tour Women: Elisa Longo Borghini seals third overall victory with another Jebel Hafeet masterclass on stage 4

Race Results
By published

Monica Trinca Colonel second on stage ahead of Femke de Vries

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team UAE ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) won the 2026 UAE Tour Women by triumphing atop the Jebel Hafeet on the final stage after a three-kilometre solo attack.

Longo Borghini attacked from an elite group with 3.7km to go. Kasia Niewiadoma -Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) briefly came back, but the Polish champion was dropped again at the 3km mark and then passed by Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike).

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team UAE ADQ celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

After the DNS of Marlen Reusser (Movistar) on stage 3, another name had to be struck off the list of GC contenders as Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) had fallen ill and did not start the final stage. Right from kilometre zero of the 156km stage, Sara Luccon (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) attacked solo in a bid to take back the intermediate sprint jersey.

Luccon’s advantage ballooned to 3:35 minutes, and she won the intermediate sprint at the UAE University with 107km to go to take the lead in the intermediate sprint classification with 21 points, ahead of Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) with 17 points.

The 20-year-old Italian then sat up and waited for the peloton, not wanting to continue riding on her own all the way to the Green Mubazzarah, 13.9km from the line.

Next to get away from the peloton was Amber van der Hulst (VolkerWessels) who was over a minute ahead on the way out into the desert west of Al Ain. After the turning point with 69.5km to go, the peloton sped up in the tail-crosswinds, quickly reeling in Van der Hulst, but the wind was not strong enough to force echelons.

There were a few short-lived attacks, but in the end the peloton reached the Green Mubazzarah together. Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) won the intermediate sprint ahead of Margaux Vigié (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Koch, securing the black jersey for Luccon.

UAE Team ADQ took charge of the race on the 10.8km finishing climb as Karlijn Swinkels reduced the peloton to less than 20 riders before swinging off with 6.9km to go. Silvia Persico took over with Longo Borghini on her wheel.

Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) was the first to attack and was followed by Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma-Phinney who then went past the Australian. Trinca Colonel, De Vries, Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Le Court-Pienaar bridged to them to form a front group of six.

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Lidl - Trek, Monica Trinca Colonel of Italy and Team Liv Allua Jayco, Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON/SRAM zondacrypto, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team UAE ADQ, Femke de Vries of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Kimberley (Le Court) Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal compete in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The front group climbs Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fisher-Black and Trinca Colonel took turns trying to attack from this group but were closed down by Niewiadoma-Phinney each time while Le Court-Pienaar lost contact at the 5km mark. The Polish champion then accelerated herself 4km from the top, and when Longo Borghini sped past her soon after, she couldn’t follow and also had to let De Vries go past.

Niewiadoma-Phinney recovered, passed De Vries and bridged to Longo Borghini but was quickly gapped again. Clawing her way back, the Polish climber was almost on the Italian champion’s wheel when Longo Borghini launched her final acceleration with 2.7km to go, leaving Niewiadoma-Phinney behind for good for a solo victory, winning the UAE Tour Women for the third time in four years.

De Vries and Trinca Colonel then passed Niewiadoma-Phinney on the penultimate kilometre. De Vries had collected three bonus seconds earlier in the race, so Trinca Colonel attacked her on the final ramp to finish two seconds ahead and pass the Dutchwoman in the GC due to the bonus seconds for second place.

Finishing sixth on the stage and overall, 21-year-old Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic PostNL) won the white jersey for the best U23 rider while three-time stage winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the green points jersey. Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto won the team classification.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.