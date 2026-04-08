Scheldeprijs Women LIVE: Can anyone prevent a bunch sprint, or will the fast women take the honours again?

Elite women's peloton tackle 130.3km mid-week Classics in Schoten

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SCHOTEN, BELGIUM - APRIL 09: Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Scheldeprijs 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 130.3km one day race from Schoten to Schoten on April 09, 2025 in Schoten, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) wins the 2025 Scheldeprijs Women (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Scheldeprijs Women 2026 (Image credit: Scheldeprijs Women 2026)

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Back to today's race, we roll out for 2.5km of neutral at 11:40 local time, with the flag dropping for the official start about five minutes later.

Sadly Reusser suffered another crash on Sunday and is out injured again. She wouldn't be riding today anyway as Movistar have opted out of this ProSeries level race. Reading Cat Ferguson's diary it sounds as though they need the day off!

WAREGEM, BELGIUM - APRIL 01: Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar competes during the 14th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite a 128.8km one day race from Waregem to Waregem / #UCIWWT / on April 01, 2026 in Waregem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) during the 2026 Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

And before that we saw an incredibly tense Dwars Door Vlaanderen where Movistar's Marlen Reusser took the win in her first race since an injury.

WAREGEM, BELGIUM - APRIL 01: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar celebrates at podium as race winner during the 14th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026 - Women&amp;amp;apos;s Elite a 128.8km one day race from Waregem to Waregem / #UCIWWT / on April 01, 2026 in Waregem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser after winning the 2026 Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's race comes on the back of a breathless series of spring races, not least Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: Race winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ competes passing through the Paterberg cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 23rd Tour of Flanders 2026 - Ronde van Vlaanderen - Women&#039;s Elite a 164.1km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 05, 2026 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering during the 2026 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The riders are already signing on in the Belgian sunshine, here the Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi squad have some fun celebrating Catalina Anais Soto's birthday on the podium.

SCHOTEN, BELGIUM - APRIL 08: Catalina Anais Soto of Chile and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi celebrates her birthday prior to the 6th Scheldeprijs 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 130.3km one day race from Schoten to Schoten / #UCIWWT / on April 08, 2026 in Schoten, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)

The Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi team sign on for the 2026 Scheldeprijs Women. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of yet another Belgian one day race. Today we're in Schoten, on the north eastern edge of Antwerp, for Scheldeprijs.

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