Scheldeprijs Women LIVE: Can anyone prevent a bunch sprint, or will the fast women take the honours again?
Elite women's peloton tackle 130.3km mid-week Classics in Schoten
Back to today's race, we roll out for 2.5km of neutral at 11:40 local time, with the flag dropping for the official start about five minutes later.
Sadly Reusser suffered another crash on Sunday and is out injured again. She wouldn't be riding today anyway as Movistar have opted out of this ProSeries level race. Reading Cat Ferguson's diary it sounds as though they need the day off!
Tour of Flanders is the toughest, most powerful race on the calendar, and that is felt in every pedal stroke.
And before that we saw an incredibly tense Dwars Door Vlaanderen where Movistar's Marlen Reusser took the win in her first race since an injury.
"For me it was perfect" she said.
Today's race comes on the back of a breathless series of spring races, not least Sunday's Tour of Flanders.
There Demi Vollering and her FDJ United-SUEZ team were absolutely dominant.
The riders are already signing on in the Belgian sunshine, here the Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi squad have some fun celebrating Catalina Anais Soto's birthday on the podium.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of yet another Belgian one day race. Today we're in Schoten, on the north eastern edge of Antwerp, for Scheldeprijs.
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