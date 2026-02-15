‘We wanted to race hard, and that’s what we did today' - Setmana Valenciana runner-up Maëva Squiban on her final climb attack

Following a breakthrough season last year, that delivered two Tour de France Femmes stage wins, Maëva Squiban carried that momentum into the new season by last month claiming victory in her first race of the year at the Trofeo Marratxí–Felanitx, her first as team leader for UAE Team ADQ.

Now three weeks later, the French rider once again took on the team leader mantle at the Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana and finished second overall behind winner Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez United).

She took second place on stage 1 by winning the sprint from a nine-rider chase group behind solo victor Demi Vollering. On stage 2, a day suited to the sprinters, the 23-year-old finished safely in the bunch to retain the runner-up spot on the general classification.

The GC battle expected on stage 3 never came to fruition as the stage was cancelled due to expectations of strong winds, where an orange weather warning was decreed for the area.

“It was a very challenging stage race, especially due to the wind conditions. In the first two days, we tried to stay safe, then we wanted to race hard, and that’s what we did today from the start,” Squiban said in a team release.

As the start of the final stage, 117 kilometres from Sagunt to Valencia, Squiban was 56 seconds down on Vollering on GC, and the French team came into stage 4 with a clear plan.

“The goal was to defend second place in the overall standings but also to fight for the stage win. I have to say that the team was fantastic, they worked hard to allow me to save as much energy as possible before the final climb. I was expecting an attack from Demi Vollering, but in the end she preferred to wait, so we took the initiative,” she added.

Known for her climbing ability, Squiban attacked on the final ascent, the Cat.2 Alt de l’Oronent (5.4km at 4.9%), which crested at 30 kilometres to go. The move drew an immediate response from Vollering, who was joined by Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto). Joining in a chase group with Liane Liippert (Movistar) and Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility), Squiban was able to catch back up with the two leaders, and the quintet raced to the finish line.

“I tried to attack and then I couldn’t respond to Demi’s counterattack, but with the help of two other athletes I managed to get back in and the five of us went on to fight for the victory in the sprint.”

Squiban finished third on the stage won by Vollering and successfully defended her second place in the general classification.

“It wasn’t perhaps my best sprint, but I think we can be very happy," said Squiban. "Once again we proved that we are a very strong team and even though we didn’t win, we are very happy.”