Mavi García wins the Classic Lorient Agglomération
By Lukas Knöfler published
Kraak, Brown round out podium in Plouay
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mavi García wins the Classic Lorient AgglomérationKraak, Brown round out podium in Plouay
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 8 Live - A new summit finishAll the action on the road to Colláu Fancuaya
-
Pogacar expects to 'suffer a lot' at Bretagne ClassicSlovenian set to face off against Van Aert, Girmay, Cosnefroy, Matthews in France
-
How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic hoping for win number four against Evenepoel, Yates, Carapaz, Hindley, and more