Swipe to scroll horizontally Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 overview Date June 2-9, 2024 Start location Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, France Finish location Plateau des Glières, France Distance 1203.8km Category WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 winner Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora-hansgrohe

Image 1 of 11 Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) celebrates as the overall winner of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images) Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) wins stage 7 ahead of Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Leaase a bike) (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) moved into yellow with victory on stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: stage 3 winner and race leader Derek Gee (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Cort in the Critérium du Dauphiné leader's jersey after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen won the opening stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepeol (Soudal Quick-Step) en route to stage 4 victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Criterium du Dauphiné stage 3: Derek Gee gets the win and the lead (Image credit: Getty Images) 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Mads Pedersen and race leader Magnus Cort wait for the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mads Pedersen went for yellow shorts at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné results

Stage 8: Primož Roglič wins overall despite late scare as Jorgenson attacks / As it happened

Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) survived, barely, a late race attack to claim the overall victory by eight seconds ahead of Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a bike) for the second time in his career. His first victory was in 2022. Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) rounds off the overall podium.

Jorgensen and Gee jumped on a late-stage attack on the final climb from Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) to put the yellow jersey under pressure. Rodriguez claimed the stage win ahead Jorgensen, while a distanced Gee took third.

Stage 7: leader Primož Roglič outpowers Jorgenson, Evenepoel dropped / As it happened

Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) made it two stage victories in a row on a rainy, mountainous stage to solidify his hold in the general classification. He crossed the finish line just ahead of Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a bike). Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) was dropped on the final difficult climb to Samoëns 1600 resort, and fell to sixth overall.

Stage 6: Primož Roglič wins on Le Collet d'Allevard to take yellow from Remco Evenepoel / As it happened

The wounds of the previous day's crash appeared to affect Evenepoel as he struggled to match the pace on the first of three summit finishes. Roglič powered clear with teammate Aleksandr Vlasov and surged to the stage victory, taking the yellow jersey in the process.

Stage 5: Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 suspended after mass crash hits peloton / As it happened

A huge crash on a slick, rain-soaked descent took down most of the peloton including race leader Evenepoel with so many riders coming to grief in the fall that the organisers suspended the stage to allow medics to attend the wounded.

Stage 4: Remco Evenepoel scorches time trial to move into race lead

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) produced a brutally powerful display on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) to victory in the 34.4 individual time trial.

The World Champion against the clock had stated pre-race that he had experienced stiffness in his shoulder after breaking his collarbone and scapula in April. But taking the win against the clock by some 17 seconds over the European ITT Champion showed that he was back to his best ahead of the Tour de France.

Stage 3: Derek Gee produces late surge to win Critérium du Dauphiné

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) produced a perfectly timed double surge to win stage 3 on the riding finish to Les Estables.

The Canadian famously racked up a long series of second places in the 2023 Giro d'Italia but won his first WorldTour race with a strong finish. He attacked with 500 metres to go and then attacked again to pass Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) in sight of the line. A three-second gap on the big-name chasers and a ten-second time bonus gave him the race leader's yellow jersey before Wednesday's time trial.

Stage 2: Magnus Cort holds off Primož Roglič in hilltop sprint

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) caught lone escapee Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R) on a mist-shrouded Col de la Loge then held off Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) to claim the stage victory. He also took the yellow jersey from his compatriot Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

Stage 1: Mads Pedersen sprints to opening stage win ahead of Sam Bennett / As it happened

With only a couple stages suited to the sprinters in this year's Critérium du Dauphiné, Lidl-Trek made sure to bring the opening stage to a bunch sprint and they delivered a perfect lead-out for Mads Pedersen to take the win and the first leader's jersey.

About the Critérium du Dauphiné

The Critérium du Dauphiné returns for its 76th edition on June 2-9, 2024 with more than 1,200km of racing culminating with a trio of summit finishes on the final three days.

The Critérium du Dauphiné has been a traditional form-check for the Tour de France since its inception in 1947. It was created by the newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré much like the Tour started out as an idea to boost circulation for l’Auto.

The race was originally known as the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, but after the newspaper ended as title sponsor and the Tour de France organisers ASO took over, it has been known by its current name.

Although the Dauphiné is considered a test for the Tour, only 11 riders have won both races in the same year. Chris Froome won both three times (2013, 2015, 2016), while Bernard Hinault did the double in 1979 and 1981. In the last decade, Geraint Thomas (2018) and Jonas Vingegaard (2023) have won both events twice in the same year.

The most victories in the Dauphiné by a single rider stands at three: Luis Ocana (1970, 1972, 1973), Bernard Hinault (1977, 1979, 1981), Charly Mottet (1987, 1989, 1992), and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016) are all tied for the record.

The Jumbo-Visma team dominated the last two editions of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with winner Primož Roglič and second place Jonas Vingegaard in 2022. And last year, Vingegaard stood on the top step in 2023 with over two minutes on second place Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), the biggest winning margin at the Dauphiné in 20 years. Ben O'Connor finished third in 2022 and 2023.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Critérium du Dauphiné route

Image 1 of 1 Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route (Image credit: ASO)

The 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné will end in an Alpine trilogy of three difficult summit finishes over three days and will also feature a 34.4km time trial.

Read more about the 1,203km route raced over eight days in the final test before the Tour de France.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Critérium du Dauphiné Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time June 2, 2024 Stage 1: Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule - Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, 174.8km 12:35 16:35 June 3, 2024 Stage 2: Gannat - Col de la Loge, 142km 13:20 16:44 June 4, 2024 Stage 3: Celles-sur-Durolle - Les Estables, 181.2km 12:25 16:43 June 5, 2024 Stage 4: Saint-Germain-Laval - Neulise, 34.4km 13:40 16:55 June 6, 2024 Stage 5: Amplepuis - Saint-Priest, 200.2km 10:15 14:18 June 7, 2024 Stage 6: Hauterives - Le Collet d’Allevard, 173.2km 12:45 16:58 June 8, 2024 Stage 7: Albertville - Samoëns 1600, 145.5km 10:20 14:35 June 9, 2024 Stage 8: Thônes - Plateau des Glières, 152.5km 10:15 14:37

