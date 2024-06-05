Critérium du Dauphiné: Remco Evenepoel sends message with solid win in stage 4 time trial and takes GC lead

Josh Tarling second, Primož Roglič third in Neulise

NEULISE FRANCE JUNE 05 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep sprints during the 76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024 Stage 4 a 344km individual time trial at stage from SaintGermainLaval to Neulise 552m UCIWT on June 05 2024 in Neulise France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Critérium du Dauphiné: Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep dominates stage 4 individual time trial(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) produced a monster time trial effort on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné and moved into the race lead as he beat young ITT star Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) and claimed victory in a time of 41:49.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

