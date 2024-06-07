Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - The first in a trio of summit finishes
Evenepoel defends lead against Roglič, Jorgenson on 174km stage to Le Collet d'Allevard
Situation
Break: Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Arjen Livyns (Lotto-Dstny), Mason Hollyman (Israel-Premier Tech), Alessandro Fancellu (Q36.5)
That lead group has 45 seconds on the peloton during these opening kilometres.
More moves coming from behind.
He's been joined by Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Arjen Livyns (Lotto-Dstny), Mason Hollyman (Israel-Premier Tech), and Alessandro Fancellu (Q36.5).
Stage 2 winner Magnus Cort is in the move.
An early attack by six riders from the peloton as the battle for the breakaway begins.
132 riders get the mountain test underway.
174km to go
The flag has dropped now and stage 6 is underway.
Ayuso, Eiking, Sütterlin, Gradek, Kepplinger, Nerurkar, Sweeny, Goossens all out of the race this morning.
Odd Christian Eiking (Uno-X) is also out. 131 riders remaining.
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the latest rider to abandon the race following yesterday's crash. 132 riders now starting today.
The riders now rolling out to start stage 6.
LifePlus-Wahoo stay in Tour of Britain Women on borrowed equipment after all their bikes were stolen
'We wouldn’t be starting without them' says Continental team after rival squads provide replacements for 14 bikes stolen from mechanic's van
EF Education-EasyPost have reported that Harry Sweeny and Lukas Nerurkar are also out of the race.
Harry Sweeny and Lukas Nerurkar will not start stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Lukas has tested positive for Covid and Harry has a non-Covid related respiratory illness. We hope that they both get well soon. 🫶June 7, 2024
133 riders now set to start stage 6.
Alongside Goossens, Sütterlin, Gradek, and Huys, Bahrain Victorious have also reported that Rainer Kepplinger is out of the race.
15 minutes to go until the neutral start to the stage.
No results yesterday but check out the GC picture following stage 4 here.
A scene from the neutralised stage 5.
A look back at yesterday's crash-hit stage 5, which was neutralised.
Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty), Bahrain Victorious pair Jasha Sütterlin and Kamil Gradek, and Laurens Huys (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) are out of the race today.
Seven riders left the race as a result of yesterday's mid-stage crash. Now a further four are already out this morning.
Just under an hour to go before the start of stage 6, the first of three mountain stages to close out the race.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 6 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné!
